Barron’s Sweetest Bond Is With This Step-Sibling – And No, It’s Not the Trump You’re Thinking Of

Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, is everyone’s beloved! The 19-year-old, who is currently enrolled at NYU studying business, rose to fame after he was spotted during Trump’s inaugural ceremony in January 2025, waving at everyone while being introduced by his father. Wearing a cashmere colored suit and a sleek hairstyle, he immediately grabbed headlines for his towering height and charming conduct.

The teenager is said to be a low-key guy who likes to be away from the spotlight. He is close to both his parents, especially his mother, Melania Trump, who spends the maximum time with him and calls him a ‘mini Donald.’ “Owing to the fact that he is about twenty years younger than the rest of his siblings, the young man seems to be doing quite well adjusting to his life while growing in the spotlight.

Barron Trump attending extremely woke liberal NYU that uses DEI and has classes that include gender affirming studies 😂 pic.twitter.com/lZ4o24PkW0 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 4, 2024

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kaya Walker, the former president of NYU College Republicans, described Barron as an “oddity.” She remarked, “He’s kind of an oddity on campus. He leaves for class and returns home.” Reportedly, he does not eat lunch with his friends in the cafeteria, carries a simple black backpack, and remains reserved.

A NYU professor once told Walker that Barron “doesn’t really belong here” because she thought he might have been going through a “hard college experience” and was just wanting “to be left alone.”

As per sources, Donald Trump has five children, namely Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump (from his first marriage to Ivana Trump), Tiffany Trump (from his second marriage to Marla Maples), and Barron Trump. Even though all the siblings share a warm and friendly bond, do you know who Barron Trump’s most cherished person is?

It’s none other than Tiffany Trump. The 31-year-old daughter of President Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, is a woman with both beauty and brains. She has two degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University Law Center, after which she also helped her father in politics and released a music video. She’s close to Barron, and on her social media, she has previously posted several images with him.

One image from 2021, the other from his 13th birthday, and another one for his 14th birthday, other members, which read, “Happy 14th birthday to the best ‘little’ brother I could ever ask for!” read Tiffany’s post from 2020. “You mean so much to me, Barron. I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you!” (via HOLA!).

Tiffany Trump’s Instagram profile has more than 1.6 million followers as of March 2025, and she frequently keeps posting about her life. She has been married to Lebanese-American business executive, Michael Boulos, since 2022, and the pair share a son, Alexander Trump Boulos, born on May 15, 2025.

Aside from Tiffany, Barron is also close to his 47-year-old brother Donald Trump Jr. He also shares pictures of Barron’s birthday alongside random family snippets from time to time, and the duo shares a sweet bond despite the massive age difference.