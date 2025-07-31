Melania and Barron Trump Share a ‘Secret Language’—And It’s Driving Trump Crazy!

Donald Trump is a proud father who knows his son Barron Trump is an all-rounder. From studying in NYC with straight A grades to maintaining a calm composure and a humble conduct despite his wealthy and prominent background, the 19-year-old is the ideal son anyone parent would love to boast about.

The young lad, who is known to be shy and often avoids the spotlight, has appeared in some old public interviews where his efforts to adapt to Mother Melania’s Slovakian roots were evident.

A resurfaced video clip of a 2010 Larry King Live interview has gone viral, offering a rare glimpse into the early years of the Trump family, particularly young Barron, who at the time was just four years old.

I call her First Lady and my mother.

She is so loving and cheerful.

As per The Irish Star, in the clip, the then-businessman and now President appeared with his wife, Melania, and their son Barron at Trump Tower. What caught viewers’ attention was Barron’s noticeable Slovenian accent, a nod to his mother’s ethnicity. “He has an accent,” host Larry King observed during the segment. Melania, who was born and raised in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, laughed and replied, “He does, he spends most of the time with me.”

When King asked President Trump what he thought of Barron’s accent, he replied warmly: “I think it’s great. Anything he does is okay with me.” Melania added proudly, “He speaks three languages, actually,” to which Trump affectionately referred to Barron as “the smart one.” In another clip, Barron asks Melania, “I have to go to school now?” She responds gently, “Yes, you will have lunch and then go to school,” also speaking with a Slovenian accent.

On the contrary, Trump has never learned another language other than English, and despite having multilingual roots, his wife Melania’s native place is Slovenia, and his late mother Mary Anne MacLeod was born in the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland, where she was raised in a Gaelic-speaking household.

Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, was fluent in five languages, including French and Czech. Their children — Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric — all reportedly speak at least one additional language. with Ivanka knowing some Czech and French, Don Jr. proficient in Czech and French, and Eric retaining some French from school. Ivanka’s daughter, Arabella, is even known for her Mandarin skills.

Yet, another article by The Irish Star stated that even though Donald Trump likes Barron Trump honoring his mother’s heritage, he does not like it when his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, converse in Slovenian since he does not understand any of it. Knowing the 79-year-old’s adamant nature, he must not have made an effort to pick up common phrases or learn either.

According to The Art of Her Deal author Mary Jordan, who profiled the former First Lady in her biography, Trump finds it particularly frustrating when Melania, Barron, and her parents communicate in Slovenian around him. In an interview with CBS News, Jordan explained: “There’s a unit within the family unit, and it’s Melania, her mother, her father, and Barron. And they all speak Slovenian.”

First Lady Melania, who moved to America in 1996 to begin her modelling career, has always been a strong personality who has advocated the importance of teaching her son both parents’ heritage.

Despite being official American in a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, she said she made a point of raising Barron to speak both English and Slovenian, regularly having him converse with her mother in their native tongue. (She also speaks French, Serbian, and a few others)“My opinion is that the more languages you speak, the better it is,” Melania once stated. “But when you come to America, you speak English.”