Reason Why Barron Trump Hasn’t Shown Up for Classes at NYU Since Break Finally Exposed!

The fall semester is underway at NYU’s Greenwich Village campus, but one very high-profile student is nowhere to be found! Barron Trump. The 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump has become the subject of a campus guessing game: “Where in the world is he?”

It’s been months since Barron Trump has popped up at a public event. His last appearance was way back in January 2025. Now, with students returning to New York, his absence has people buzzing. The spotlight has inevitably shifted to his mother, Melania Trump, who seems to be quietly steering the ship.

A source whispered to People that Barron might not be missing at all, just relocated. “There’s a possibility Barron is doing a semester at another NYU campus,” the insider revealed. Conveniently, one of those campuses happens to be in Washington, D.C., right where his parents are living.

The timing is suspicious, especially since Melania Trump, who’s usually absent from public events, suddenly popped up at an AI education task force meeting on September 4. Her protective parenting style has always leaned toward helicopter mode, so keeping Barron close to home feels right on brand.

But there could be another reason for Barron’s sudden low profile, and it has nothing to do with books and lectures.

Barron Trump: From College Kid to Budding Business Mogul?

According to insiders, Barron’s been keeping busy. A source spilled to People that the youngest Trump has been spending a “great deal of time” with family but also diving into business. The teen has reportedly been “in meetings with business partners, developing tech projects, and setting up deals … to start his own company.”

That’s right. Instead of frat parties and dorm drama, Barron could already be plotting his first empire. If that’s true, it would make sense that Barron might be parked at NYU’s Washington, D.C. campus, closer to his family, closer to power, and closer to his own potential investors.

Like Father, Like Mother, Like Son

For years, Donald Trump has preached the art of the deal but Barron might actually be taking notes from his mom. Melania’s sudden focus on artificial intelligence and online safety suggests she’s carving out her own lane as First Lady 2.0. Einav Rabinovitch-Fox, a historian of first ladies, told the BBC that Melania’s work comes “more from the business side” than from the traditional role. Whether it’s leading the AI task force or co-signing the Take It Down Act, she’s clearly mixing politics with enterprise. And maybe Barron is watching closely.

Sure, Donald might be thrilled that his youngest son could be following in his footsteps. But Barron’s determination to step into the tech space, while juggling college, could have Melania’s fingerprints all over it. Either way, NYU classmates are left wondering: is Barron really skipping class, or is he already too busy running boardrooms?