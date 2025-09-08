Where Is Barron Trump? Donald Trump’s Son Mysteriously Missing from NYU Campus as Insider Says, “Not a Single Student Has Seen Him”

Barron Trump likes to maintain a low profile in his college. However, for the last seven months, he has been kind of keeping it too quiet, with multiple students reporting that the youngest son of Donald Trump is nowhere to be seen around the campus.

Since enrolling at NYU as a freshman in September, he has been trying his best to avoid the public eye. However, with an astonishing height of 6 feet and 7 inches, he is quite hard to miss on the campus.

According to sources and classmates, Barron has hardly been spotted in classes or common areas since this academic year began. In his exclusive #ShuterScoop report, Rob Shuter wrote that even campus insiders said that the POTUS’s son is kind of missing inside NYU (via Irish Star).

“If he were walking around campus, people would know. You don’t overlook someone that tall,” said one source from the prestigious college. Last year, whenever Barron was seen inside the campus, there was a swarm of Secret Service agents escorting him, just to keep him safe if anything bad was to happen.

Given how Donald Trump is protective of his youngest, it’s hard to miss Barron on campus if he is walking with all those agents. His absence from campus has garnered significant attention, with many speculating on why he is not being seen by anyone.

🔍 Where is Barron Trump? Young Student Missing from NYU Campus — Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, has reportedly stopped attending classes at New York University’s main campus in Greenwich Village. According to American press reports, his absence… pic.twitter.com/0Uedqot8Tr — Newsoria (@Newsoriaeng) September 7, 2025

Although there is no confirmed explanation as to why Barron Trump is not present at NYU, one insider claimed, “Not a single student has seen him. Everyone knows the President’s son is supposed to be here, but it’s like he’s a ghost.”

Another source, however, jokingly added, “People joke he’s only enrolled on paper.” If there has been any recent change in his study arrangements, it has not been included in Robert Shuter’s report, at least. It is also important to note that, according to the law, the university is not obliged to disclose student records or individual enrollment and attendance.

Barron Trump MIA from NYU campus for several months as worried students say, ‘he’s supposed to be here’ https://t.co/Ujb8aoC6EQ — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 6, 2025

For now, it remains unclear whether Barron is just late to start his sophomore year or has already left NYU. During his first year, there were all kinds of reports. A professor from the university claimed that the youngest Trump did not fit in, describing him as an “oddity” like many others do.

On the other hand, some claimed that he was getting on well and even had a “really nice girlfriend” with whom he was spending significant quality time.