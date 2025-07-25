Barack Obama Sees Alarming Surge in Death Threats After Donald Trump’s ‘Treason’ Accusation Circus

In a scene that feels like it is part parody, part peril, Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard, who is the Director of National Intelligence, have stirred up a mess aimed at Barack Obama, who used to be the US president from 2009 to 2017. They’re throwing around claims that Obama was behind a “treasonous conspiracy” during the 2016 election.

Now, because of what they said, people on the internet are posting a lot of death threats against him. And experts are saying it’s not just talk, it could lead to actual trouble in the real world as Trump goes off the rails again.

The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) has shared some shocking news. They’ve seen a massive jump, that is, 1,100%, in online comments asking for President Obama to be put behind bars or, much worse, from July 17 to 20. These messages are popping up on platforms like Truth Social, Gab, and Telegram, which are the go-to spots for fans of the MAGA movement. On these sites, conspiracy theories grow like weeds, and nobody’s there to rein in the craziness.

Why are we suddenly seeing 2016 election hysteria again? Well, NBC News reckons it’s all about distraction. With Trump desperately trying to keep his name out of the Epstein mess, especially since there’s talk of him being in some secret papers, he’s playing his usual game of throwing out misleading info to change the subject.

Tulsi Gabbard’s DOJ is full of what’s been proven wrong, and it looks like he’s using it to redirect everyone’s focus from the Epstein drama to Barack Obama, the person the right loves to blame for everything.

The team around Obama, who generally keep mum when faced with all the MAGA mayhem, decided to go with strong words in response. A spokesperson named Patrick Rodenbush called the allegations “outrageous” and said they were just a “weak attempt at distraction.”

A spokesman for Barack Obama disputed Tulsi Gabbard’s claim that he manipulated intelligence in 2016 to implicate Donald Trump and Russia. “These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” Patrick Rodenbush said in a statement sent to NewsNation pic.twitter.com/yr8lvbISlo — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) July 22, 2025

Then, John Brennan, who used to be the CIA Director, said Gabbard has “not read the intelligence community assessment, or she is purposely, willfully lying about the contents.” Then there’s Ned Price, who worked for Barack Obama. He went so far as to write an article for Fox News telling the other side not to get played by these made-up stories.

Still, the issue at hand isn’t just about reputation. The GPAHE really drove home the seriousness, saying, there is a “spike in online bigoted and violent rhetoric whenever the president targets people with his online posts. [It is] completely unacceptable in a thriving democracy. We (…) cannot contribute to this normalization by staying silent.”

Meanwhile, the White House? Nothing but crickets. Except for Donald Trump sharing a fake AI video of Obama being taken into custody.

BREAKING OBAMA ARRESTED AT THE WHITEHOUSE OFFERING TRUMP BILLIONS NOT TO TURN HIM INN, TRUMP REFUSED!! pic.twitter.com/4gqnQ2HtHZ — Thomas Greenberg (@tommyrazorcuts) July 20, 2025

Now, if that isn’t a dystopian situation for you, just think about when this happened.

Attorney General Pam Bondi went ahead and told Donald Trump that his name is indeed in those Epstein files, which is surprising given that he’s been saying the complete opposite for a while, mainly in his 2024 presidential run.

He’s in a pickle with this scandal, and he’s trying to pull Obama into it too, to keep him company. But Barack Obama isn’t dealing with any of that investigation right now. It’s all on Donald Trump, who is smack dab in the middle of it.

