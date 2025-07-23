Trump Calls Tulsi Gabbard ‘Hottest in the Room’ After Explosive Intel Report Targeting Obama-Era Officials

In the last few days, Tulsi Gabbard has announced to file a lawsuit against former president Barack Obama and many of his officials. Gabbard has claimed that it was the Obama administration that started the conspiracy of Donald Trump being involved with Russia after his 2016 win. And the evidence presented is a study that Tulsi Gabbard herself conducted based on the information offered by the intelligence community.

It was said that Tulsi Gabbard had fallen out of favor with Donald Trump when she said there are no nuclear weapons in Iran and there was no justification for the United States to attack the Middle Eastern nation.

That’s why the Obama lawsuit was seen as her redemption card that she apparently played.

And the card has been paid off. Donald Trump has finally acknowledged Gabbard’s presence during a White House reception. However, it is not exactly how Tulsi would have liked to be seen.

During a recent White House reception with Republican lawmakers, President Donald Trump called Director of National Intelligence Tulis Gabbard “hottest person in the room”.

During the reception, Trump addressed the crowd and singled out Gabbard, saying:

“She’s hotter than everybody. She’s the hottest one in the room right now.”

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP: “TULSI IS THE HOTTEST ONE IN THE ROOM RIGHT NOW!” “She found out Barack Hussein Obama led a group of people and they cheated in the election.” “Tulsi told me ‘you’ve seen nothing yet.’” 🔥 “Would you say there is even a little question there Tulsi? She says… pic.twitter.com/kHbteXH5iO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2025

He then extended the joke, including the Speaker of the House, and said that she was hotter than the Speaker. This remark came after Gabbard released an explosive intelligence report on the Obama administration’s 2016 Russia investigation.

This comment obviously turned heads. While many people, including Gabbard, laughed it off, it certainly had its share of backlash.

Gabbard’s profile in Trump’s orbit has finally gained the momentum it had lost during the Iran attack. This controversial report has accused former president Barack Obama of manipulating intelligence to undermine Trump’s 2016 win.

It is a well-known fact that nothing delights Trump more than dragging Barack Obama. Even though Obama has left the political scene almost a decade, Trump is obviously not over him.

🚨 | Tulsi Gabbard accuses Barack Obama of plotting against President Trump and calls for criminal charges against him pic.twitter.com/iDRzdhKW7B — VOZ (@Voz_US) July 19, 2025

Trump credited Tulsi Gabbard for uncovering “documents that nobody thought we’d ever find.” He also praised her contributions to the administration. Gabbard replied, “you’ve seen nothing yet,” signaling that there could be more revelations on the way.

The timing of Trump’s compliment is striking. He’s again using the moment to pivot public attention away from the delayed release of Jeffrey Epstein files. However, the language used and calling her “hotter” has drawn criticism.

Obama’s office has swiftly condemned Gabbard’s accusations as “bizarre” and “distraction tactics.” They have claimed that there is no new evidence altering the consensus on Russian election interference.

Senate reports, including bipartisan findings from 2020, had found no evidence of direct coordination between Trump and Russia. This means Barack Obama or the Senate never claimed that there was any collusion.

BREAKING: Barack Obama’s office responds to DNI Tulsi Gabbard releasing information on the Russian Collusion Hoax, calling it “misinformation.” pic.twitter.com/yMXh56U99o — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) July 22, 2025

Obama’s office has also claimed that though they never refute any news coming from the White House due the respect that office holds. But this time the administration has landed themselves in obnoxious territory.

Trump’s compliment has reignited debate over gendered language in politics. Supporters argue it’s harmless banter, signaling camaraderie and respect. Critics counter that describing a top intelligence official as “hot” undermines her role and reinforces outdated stereotypes, diverting attention from substantive policy matters.