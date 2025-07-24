Tulsi Gabbard Throws Trump Another Lifeline—Claims Hillary Clinton Took ‘Heavy Tranquillizers’ While In Office

Tulsi Gabbard may or may not realize the aftermath of her statements just yet, but if the allegations placed against former president Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are not proven true, she might find herself in hot water.

In a stunning example of political escalation and partisan attack, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is now going after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Gabbard has accused Clinton of having severe “psycho emotional problems” and claimed that she relied on heavy tranquillizers. Gabbard made these claims during a white house press briefing on Wednesday.

In the last few days, Tulsi Gabbard has been on a mission to expose what she claims to be a year-long conspiracy to fabricate a narrative of Russian interference. Gabbard claims that former President Barack Obama led the story and was helped by several officials of his administration. While she named a few officials earlier, she has now added the name of Hillary Clinton to the list of those whom she claims are responsible.

Tulsi Gabbard accuses Hillary Clinton of ‘psycho-emotional problems’ in latest rant https://t.co/y6DBkdM3mY — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) July 23, 2025

She has started this crusade on behalf of President Donald Trump as she claims to have important details and information in her hands through several intelligence reports.

Gabbard was once a democratic congresswoman and even a candidate for the presidential election. Upon her defeat, she joined the republican party and then was absorbed in the MAGA movement.

During the briefing, Gabbard claimed that she had released new documents that tie top Democratic leaders to a “manufactured” intelligence assessment. These were aimed at undermining President Donald Trump’s legitimacy.

However, in between the briefing, her claims took a bizarre turn. She veered off script to accuse Clinton personally of mental instability. “There were high-level DNC emails that detailed evidence of Hillary’s ‘psycho emotional problems,’ uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness,” Gabbard stated. However, she did not provide any direct documentation for such a vile claim.

She further alleged Clinton was “on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers.”

Tulsi Gabbard is using a White House press briefing to accuse Hillary Clinton of using tranquilizers. Dystopian stuff. pic.twitter.com/LkYhvquy9o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2025

Right now, no one knows what brought out those claims or if Gabbard has any intention to provide any proof for such claims.

However, reporters there did not let Gabbard off the hook and asked how Clinton’s personal emotional struggles were related to the conspiracy of framing President Trump. Gabbard was unable to answer any of these questions. She also avoided questions about why the Trump administration had not pursued such evidence during his first term.

These bizarre claims against Obama and Clinton cast a doubt on the motivation and timing of such statements, especially when Trump is trying very hard to get the attention away from the Epstein files.

Critics and nonpartisan legal experts were quick to point out that Obama may now enjoy broad immunity from prosecution. This is based on the 2024 Supreme Court ruling that shields sitting presidents from legal accountability for “official acts” taken during their tenure. This ruling was done after President Trump’s legal team led the cause to get President Trump off the hook for his rulings during his time in office.

Trump just claimed that Biden, Obama, and Clinton committed the “CRIME OF THE CENTURY!” over a fake scenario he made up in his head. Interesting how he doesn’t think Epstein committed the worst crime of the century. Makes you think! pic.twitter.com/AeuN3fDTOK — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 22, 2025

President Trump has also escalated his rhetoric. He has been making several posts on his social media, Truth Social and has labelled the former president Obama, Hillary Clinton, and President Joe Biden as orchestrators of what he called “THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY.”

“Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX,” Trump ranted online. “Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated… Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!!!”

The Trump administration has intensified its political and legal attacks against its predecessors. However, critics warn that the line between national security briefings and political vendettas is becoming dangerously blurred.