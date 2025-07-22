MAGA Calls For Obama in ‘Real Handcuffs’ After Tulsi Gabbard’s Wild Conspiracy Claim

Amid Donald Trump facing the fury of his own supporters over not releasing the Epstein files, Tulsi Gabbard is trying to reunite Team MAGA through a half-baked Obama conspiracy. Last week, the DNI Director announced that she had discovered a “treasonous conspiracy” involving Barack Obama. Gabbard made several posts on social media, claiming that the former Democratic President used the end of his presidential term to kickstart what Trump labels as “Russian hoax.”

“Top national security officials, including FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan and DNI James Clapper gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia. Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months,” the DNI director claimed on X (formerly Twitter).

In another tweet, Gabbard alleged, “On January 6, 2017, just days before President Trump took office, DNI Clapper unveiled the Obama-directed politicized assessment, a gross weaponization of intelligence that laid the groundwork for a years-long coup intended to subvert President Trump’s entire presidency. According to whistleblower emails shared with us today, we know Clapper and Brennan used the baseless discredited Steele Dossier as a source to push this false narrative in the intelligence assessment.”

🧵 Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President @realDonaldTrump, subverting the… pic.twitter.com/UQKKZ5c4Op — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

Although there was no evidence of Russia hacking the electronic voting machines, Tulsi Gabbard emphasized that she has sent all the documents to the Department of Justice for further investigation into the matter. Shortly after, Donald Trump jumped on the conspiracy train and shared an AI-made video of Obama getting arrested at the White House and then standing behind bars in an orange jumpsuit.

Now, other prominent MAGA figures has joined Gabbard and Donald Trump accusing Obama of a “seditious coup.” Matt Walsh, a far-right influencer insisted that the former President “should be in handcuffs,” as Tulsi claims are “obviously” true. However, he also advised the administration into taking some measures. “You cannot allege a treasonous conspiracy and then do nothing about it… Go arrest these people and bring them to justice,” Walsh said during the latest episode of his show.

THE ONLY ACCEPTABLE JUSTICE FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE! Wow! Video of Obama being Arrested pic.twitter.com/s8Vqx89z2f — [email protected] (@AmericanPride73) July 20, 2025

Then there is House Speaker Mike Johnson, who claimed that Congress was considering opening an investigation into Obama. During a CBS interview, he said, “If it’s uncomfortable for him, he shouldn’t have been involved in overseeing this, which is what it appears to us has happened.”

Retired Gen. Michael Flynn said that given Obama was also the commander-in-chief as part of his Presidential role, the possibility of him facing a military tribunal “ought to be explored.”