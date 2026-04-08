Arizona Pastor’s Stunning Attack on Women’s Suffrage Triggers National Criticism

Arizona pastor Dale Partridge recently called “white liberal women” one of America’s biggest threats. He also blamed those women for issues including abortion, immigration, criminal justice policies, and what he described as “degenerative laws.”

Partridge, who has described himself as a Christian nationalist, has called for repealing the constitutional amendment that granted women the right to vote in 1920. He said, “The majority of women are not capable of responsible voting.” The pastor is also writing a book titled “19 Reasons to Repeal the 19th Amendment,” which he said aims to support revoking that right within the next decade.

He also suggested that men should play a larger role in raising women. He asked, “Who are these men raising these people? Whoever you are, whatever father you are, whatever husband you are, you are an utter failure. He suggested men should raise women not to be feminist and to be sound in judgment.”

Christian nationalist pastor Dale Partridge declares that “one of America’s biggest threats is white liberal women,” and says, “The majority of women are not capable of responsible voting.” pic.twitter.com/9UuPCVxJhc — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 4, 2026



His clip went viral across social media, getting attention from several users. One X user commented, “Another bible reader, but incapable of understanding the context of what he reads. Look, buddy, read Roman 16. In it, Paul mentions a number of women with titles that we now use for the offices of bishop, priest, and deacon.”

Another surprised user posted, “What? I wonder if he has any women in his life, and they can read this. Another lost male who cannot confront his own fears and perhaps inadequacies, so he has to blame smart women. All the poor guy is doing is revealing his lostness.”

The third one joked, “Wild enough zeta men don’t influence anything I say or do, except when my husband and I are laughing at them. They keep providing the best joke material.” Another one slammed him for having opinions dating back to the 1800s.

Partridge regularly posts on his social media, criticizing feminism, liberal movements, and spreading his version of Christianity. He has 170K followers on Instagram, with thousands of them watching the videos. Few people seem to see logic in his words; however, many just tune in to troll him for being tone deaf.

A century after the U.S. passed the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote, Dale Partridge and some other pastors say that was a mistake and are calling for its repeal.https://t.co/AjF8MgG21c — Baptist News Global (@baptist_news) April 7, 2026



Before women got the right to vote, it was a long fight where many struggled. Even when the amendment was made in 1920, many women still went through abuse and jail to exercise their basic right. It took decades to become normal since the amendment did not imply an immediate change of rule for all women.

Many women of color continued to face legal and social barriers to voting for decades. Meanwhile, Partridge wants to take away the right that women bravely fought for. In the past, he also said, “In a Christian marriage, a wife should vote according to her husband’s direction.”

Constitutional amendments can only be repealed through the formal amendment process outlined in the Constitution. The 19th Amendment is a part of the United States Constitution; therefore, the Supreme Court does not have the authority.