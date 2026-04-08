Nancy Guthrie Case Faces Renewed Chaos After Tipster’s Startling Bitcoin Request

Two new ransom notes have emerged amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. The tipster who sent the letters is requesting payment in Bitcoin in exchange for information about the kidnappers’ location. The tipster also claimed to know who kidnapped Guthrie and said they want to live quietly.

TMZ said it received two letters from the tipster. One letter claims the 84-year-old is still alive. Reportedly, the kidnappers and the elder are in Sonora, Mexico.

The tipster claimed to have “seen them alive” at the location. Authorities have not confirmed whether Guthrie is alive or deceased. The second letter later contradicted that claim, according to TMZ.

TMZ received yet another ransom note from a repeat sender this morning concerning the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, as viewers watched Savannah make her return to the “Today” show anchor desk. pic.twitter.com/F26OvcvulE — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2026

In the second letter, the tipster claimed that the elder had already passed away. The tipster also said they wanted to help bring the kidnappers to justice. The tipster emphasized the authorities’ alleged lack of seriousness in the first letter.

The individual expressed their willingness to deliver the kidnappers for a bitcoin since Feb. 11, 2026, but felt disregarded as a scam. The individual also proposed that the authorities were experiencing heightened egos. And accused the investigators of being “arrogant.”

About Guthrie’s fate, the anonymous person claims that the elder was a victim of a “horrific crime.” The person also said they had nothing to do with the crime and claimed to have been outside the United States for more than five years.

🚨 BREAKING: TMZ says a NEW letter is alleging that the MANHUNT for Nancy Guthrie’s KIDNAPPER… could go “INTERNATIONAL” 🚨 DNA was also found INSIDE OF THE GUTHRIE HOME… and it’s NOT NANCY’S 🧬 💣 Bomb and Swat Teams have just been DEPLOYED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2A2e1MaACo — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 14, 2026

As mentioned earlier, there is currently no solid evidence either confirming or denying Guthrie’s status of being alive. However, the second letter did offer some clarity about the tipster’s intention for sending both letters.

It also hints at the reason why the tipster wanted remuneration in bitcoin instead of actual cash. According to the letter cited by the publication, the tipster wants justice delivered.

The person stated, “I…just want to live peacefully with enough to start my life again and live quietly without having to join a witness protection program.”

The passage of the second letter does beg a question: Has the tipster endured something similar before Guthrie? Could it be possible that the tipster is being truthful about Guthrie’s fate?

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has received nearly 18,000 tips since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing over 10 days ago, with more than 4,000 calls arriving within 24 hours following the release of home surveillance footage. https://t.co/6CHBog9zcA pic.twitter.com/OS1XUuVzap — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 12, 2026

After receiving both letters, TMZ alerted authorities from the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Tucson, Arizona. According to reports by TMZ, the FBI claimed that the letters were perhaps not real. However, they didn’t completely rule out the possibility.

According to a statement noted by The New York Post, authorities were aware of both notes. A spokesperson from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department commented on the matter.

The individual stated, “All tips and leads are being taken seriously and are forwarded directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI.”

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Recently, Savannah Guthrie, the missing elder’s daughter, also commented on the ransom notes. While the family is reported to have received many bogus ransom notes, Savannah thinks two notes “were real.”

It remains unclear whether she is referring to the ones received by TMZ. Investigators continue to keep tip lines open for information about Guthrie or possible suspects.