Texas Influencer’s Violent Crime Results in Crushing 75-Year Verdict

A Texas influencer known as “Cash Cartier” was sentenced to 75 years in prison after pleading guilty to the death of his girlfriend. Kaleb Mickens was accused of blaming the attack on his pet boxer dog, Soldier, authorities said.

As a result, Soldier was euthanized a few days after the death of Cuevas. Investigators later determined the injuries were inconsistent with an animal attack, authorities said. Court records also showed Mickens had prior assault allegations.

Prosecutors said Mickens admitted to drugging and assaulting Cuevas during the incident on Oct. 8, 2023. The accused 34-year-old, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated assault and family violence. He was sentenced to 40 years for aggravated assault, 20 years for probation revocation, and 15 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Texas influencer ‘Cash Cartier’ sentenced to 75 years for girlfriend’s violent death after he blamed his dog A Texas influencer with a violent history against women was sentenced to 75 years in prison for fatally attacking his girlfriend — a vicious crim… https://t.co/y1PIfGqHBY pic.twitter.com/gNl9iORXtt — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) April 8, 2026



After the death of Cuevas, Mickens called 911 to report that she was not breathing, and Soldier attacked her violently. According to Fox 4 News, she was reported to have injuries all around her body, with several broken ribs and puncture wounds.

The pet was handed over to animal control and euthanized 11 days after the attack. Meanwhile, there was no evidence of animal attack on Cuevas as her injuries were inconsistent with the initial story. Authorities said the inconsistencies raised suspicion about Mickens’ account.

Prosecutors said Mickens had previously been accused of assaulting other women. Several women who had relationships with Mickens in the past were present in the courtroom. They delivered impact statements before he was sentenced. A woman presented her side of the story claiming he was a manipulator and she suffered from torture and s– assualt.

VIDEO: Fort Worth man gets lengthy prison sentence for death of girlfriend he blamed on dog @FOX4

… FORT WORTH, Texas – A Fort Worth influencer will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty on charges relating to the death of his girlfriend in 2023, an incident he… pic.twitter.com/PtmSkjOEF9 — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) April 8, 2026



Cuevas’s brother said, “There can be no justice that brings Sheila back, but there can be outcomes, and there can be accountability, and you deserve this.” Apart from the assault charge, Mickens was also involved in a scam raking in over $1.2 billion from several people. He was responsible for manipulating people in the name of investment.

Despite being a violent man and blaming his pet for the crime he committed, Mickens posted several times grieving the death of his dog on his Instagram. He has almost 100k followers on the platform who first defended him, but after the verdict, they were quick to flood the comments, blaming the Texas influencer.