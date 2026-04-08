CNN Issues Response After Trump’s Harsh ‘Fake’ Report Allegation

The feud between Donald Trump and CNN dates back years, with the network frequently criticizing his statements and policies. This time, Trump posted on Truth Social, accusing CNN of spreading “fake news” about Iran, according to The Daily Beast.

He wrote in a post, “The alleged Statement put out by CNN World News is a FRAUD, as CNN well knows. The false Statement was linked to a Fake News site (from Nigeria) and, of course, immediately picked up by CNN, and blared out as a ‘legitimate’ headline. The Official Statement by Iran was just released, and posted on TRUTH, below.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump is attacking CNN after the network aired the full statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council saying it achieved a “great victory” and forced the U.S. to accept its 10-point plan. In a furious response, Trump called CNN’s reporting a “FRAUD”… pic.twitter.com/R6b7NAe7Yd — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 8, 2026

Trump added, “Authorities are looking to determine whether or not a crime was committed on the issuance of the Fake CNN World Statement, or was it a sick rogue player? CNN is being ordered to immediately withdraw this Statement with full apologies for their, as usual, terrible ‘reporting.’ Results of the investigation will be announced in the near future.”

The statement from Iran that CNN reported read, “The enemy, in its unfair, unlawful, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat,” as the Daily Beast noted.

The outlet also published an article titled, “Iran claims victory, says it forced US to accept 10-point plan.” According to The Daily Beast, this same statement was covered by PBS NewsHour and The New York Times as well.

PBS NewsHour posted an excerpt from Iran‘s Supreme National Security Council, which read, “It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war…Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

As reported by Deadline, CNN has defended its reporting by issuing a statement from a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said, “The statement in question was obtained by CNN from Iranian officials and reported on multiple Iranian state media outlets. We received the statement from specific official Iranian spokespeople who are known to us.”

CNN correspondent Matthew Chance addressed this issue on the channel while talking to Anderson Cooper.

Here, he stressed, “When President Trump posted on Truth Social that he objected to that report, to that document, he said it was fake. I followed up with the Iranian foreign ministry and said, ‘Look, do you have this document that you can send to me?’”

He added, “And they sent me the document themselves, which is exactly the same as the document we originally had. And so I think we’re pretty confident, very confident that this document is authentic.”

More outrageous conduct from CNN. Fake news is bad enough for the country, but pushing out a hoax headline in such a sensitive national security moment as this requires accountability. Iran put out an official statement that simply cannot be squared with the one CNN’s false… https://t.co/IzQOiZkWIK — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 8, 2026

As reported by The Daily Beast, Chance also mentioned how the document that Trump objected to also goes into detail about the 10-point plan from Iran.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr supported Trump and took to X to write, “More outrageous conduct from CNN. Fake news is bad enough for the country, but pushing out a hoax headline in such a sensitive national security moment as this requires accountability.”