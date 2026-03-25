Arizona Investigators Warn Of Scam Fundraisers In Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

Police investigating the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie warned the public Tuesday evening about fraudulent fundraising pages. They said swindlers are trying to take advantage of the high-profile case gripping the nation. The Mirror reports.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos took to X to caution the public against donating to a fraudulent fundraiser tied to the missing mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

https://t.co/kvMpQtVjZ5 — BadMamaw 💃 A Parady of Mamaw (@1BadMamaw) March 25, 2026

Taken from her Tucson home on Feb. 1, the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has spurred an investigation that now involves multiple agencies and is approaching eight weeks. To date, authorities have no suspects, no arrests and no motive — though they are searching just the same in hopes of finding answers.

That news came on the heels of a major development in the Nancy Guthrie case that revealed someone fled the area shortly after she was abducted. The Guthrie case has gained national attention as thousands have voiced their support for the family. Some, however, are trying to profit, authorities say.

As concern continues to rise, Sheriff Nanos released a firm warning about fraudulent fundraising activity. “Please be advised there is no official GoFundMe or any fundraising effort associated with the Guthrie investigation,” the statement began.

The message went on to state, “Billboard displays are funded through official channels. If anyone is contacted by individuals making these false claims, they should report the matter to your local law enforcement agency. Please continue to keep us updated with any information you believe may help us,” Arizona authorities wrote.

“WARNING: Any requests for money under these false pretenses are a scam. If you receive a request to send money to someone claiming to be part of a fundraiser for this investigation, do NOT send money. Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME.”

On 02/02/26 at 1 a.m. MST, a neighbor reported that an unknown individual walked past their home and returned a few minutes later carrying a large bag, about 7 miles northwest of Nancy Guthrie’s home. pic.twitter.com/dKw4ekZpr0 — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) February 15, 2026

The FBI released this statement after it had received thousands of Nancy Guthrie tips from the public following its request for anyone with information to come forward. “No tip is too small,” the FBI had said. Authorities have also released footage from a doorbell camera which captured a figure on Nancy’s porch.

The man on the porch of Nancy Guthrie wore a ski mask and gloves and had what appeared to be a handgun holster strapped to him. He was described as being between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, roughly average build, and was seen carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack. This description remains some of the most notable details released by investigators.

Pima County authorities have also zeroed in on January 11 and January 24 as details to note, saying it’s possible whoever took Nancy Guthrie planned the kidnapping and someone could have been scouting the area and tracking her movements days before the incident occurred.

The Guthrie family has been receiving support from friends and their Tucson community in the time since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Yellow ribbons, banners and posters have been displayed all over Tucson, and flowers have been left outside Nancy’s home.

Savannah Guthrie has thanked the public multiple times for their prayers and support as she described this time in her life as her family’s “darkest hour.” But while officials continue to seek answers, they’re also asking the public to remain vigilant and ensure scammers don’t take advantage of anyone’s generosity.