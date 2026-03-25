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Arizona Investigators Warn Of Scam Fundraisers In Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

Published on: March 25, 2026 at 3:15 PM ET

Arizona authorities issue urgent alert as fraudsters exploit public concern during the ongoing Nancy Guthrie search

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Pima County Sheriff warns about Nancy Guthrie scams.
Arizona authorities warn the public about Nancy Guthrie scams.(Image Credits: X/ @imadriienne)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos took to X to caution the public against donating to a fraudulent fundraiser tied to the missing mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

As concern continues to rise, Sheriff Nanos released a firm warning about fraudulent fundraising activity. “Please be advised there is no official GoFundMe or any fundraising effort associated with the Guthrie investigation,” the statement began.

The message went on to state, “Billboard displays are funded through official channels.

Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME.”

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