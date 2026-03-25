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“We Are In Agony” – Savannah Guthrie Gets Emotional Over Mom Nancy’s Disappearance

Published on: March 25, 2026 at 1:39 PM ET

Savannah Guthrie's emotional interview reveals agony, key evidence, and backlash over early suspect claims

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Savannah Guthrie 'Today' show interview with Hoda.
Savannah Guthrie sits down on 'Today' to talk about missing mom Nancy Guthrie. (Image Source: X, @TheCalvinCooli1)

Today show host Savannah Guthrie became visibly emotional as she opened up about the “agony” her family is enduring during her first sit-down interview since her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Arizona home nearly two months ago.

In the Savannah Guthrie interview preview clip, the 54-year-old NBC anchor fought back tears while speaking with former Today show co-host Hoda Kotb. “Someone needs to do the right thing,” Guthrie said through tears. “We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through,” the Independent reports.

“I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night,” Savannah Guthrie also noted. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now,” she added.

The interview — scheduled to air Thursday and Friday — marks Savannah Guthrie’s first return to the Today show since January 30, just two days before her mother was reported missing. Last week, Guthrie and her siblings issued an emotional appeal to their mother’s neighbors in Tucson, Arizona, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant,” Savannah Guthrie shared Sunday on Instagram. “We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11,” she added.

“We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please review any camera footage, journal entries, text messages, observations, or conversations that might, in hindsight, be important,” Savannah Guthrie added in the plea for help for the return of Nancy Guthrie. “No detail is too small. It may be the key.”

Banfield has continued to defend her reporting, even after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department publicly cleared the family of any involvement. According to Kelly, that claim has angered Savannah Guthrie, who is now said to be considering legal action against the journalist.

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