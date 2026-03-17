Ex-FBI Agent Hints at Possible Connection Between Nancy Guthrie and Arizona Teens Case

A former FBI agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer, has revealed that the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie could be linked to another Arizona kidnapping arrest involving two California teens and a cryptocurrency demand.

Nancy, 84, celebrated her birthday on January 27, 2026, just days prior to her disappearance. She was taken from her Tucson-area home on February 1, and now, every small detail has led to more questions. However, the retired FBI agent believes that her kidnapping could relate to the arrest of two California teens in Arizona.

Coffindaffer made a post on X (formerly Twitter) relating to a billboard somebody spotted in Woodland Hills, California, related to the search for Guthrie. She asked herself why the billboard would be posted in California at all, especially as Nancy disappeared in Arizona.

Coffindaffer wrote, “What? Glad the FBI is paying for billboards, but why in California?”

However, she linked Guthrie’s kidnapping to a case in Scottsdale, Arizona, involving two teens from California who allegedly dressed as delivery drivers and assaulted two adults. That case led to the teens’ arrest. However, Fox 10 Phoenix reported that investigators believed their motive was to obtain a ransom in cryptocurrency. According to the teens, they acted with the direction of people known to them as “Red” and “8.”

Whoa This billboard spotted in Woodland hills, CA? What? Glad the FBI is paying for billboards, but why in California? Remember the story I posted about 2 California teens driving to Arizona and kidnapping, tying up, and beating two high wealth targets based on direction from… pic.twitter.com/7IPoMpl6zB — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) March 15, 2026

The former FBI agent suggested that investigators in the latest kidnapping should rule out any overlap between the Scottsdale case and Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. “Anyway, those boys were bumblers, but these cases have similarities and I have no doubt the FBI is making sure that Red and 8 have no connection to Nancy or funding other kidnapping attempts,” Coffindaffer suggested.

Moreover, she said, “I assure you that while everyone is camped out at Nancy’s, the real case investigation is occurring elsewhere.”

Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy, disappeared from her Tucson home on February 1 and still remains missing in what officials call a suspected abduction. Meanwhile, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s department continue with their investigations, while the Guthrie’s have offered a $1 million reward and the FBI is offering up to $100,000, for information relating to the kidnapping.

Savannah works as the main co-anchor of the NBC News morning show, Today, a position she has had since July 2012. After her mother’s disappearance on February 1, Savannah took time off her work to be with the family. Prior to that, Savannah took time off for a surgery relating to her vocal cords. With her return to work on the Today show, questions are raised about Hoda Kotb, who has stood in for Savannah while she was off work.

In the meantime, anyone who has information relating to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie from her Tucson-area home can contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.