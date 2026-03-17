Police Question Mexican Restaurant Workers in Nancy Guthrie Case

The search for Nancy Guthrie has continued for more than a month now. As the investigation takes full swing, police recently interviewed the staff of a Mexican restaurant in Tucson, according to journalist Brian Entin.

Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson back on Feb. 1. Recently, police revisited the area to better understand the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, in hopes of uncovering new leads. The Express US reports, in particular, that federal agents have been revisiting those areas where Nancy last appeared publicly with her daughter, Savannah Guthrie.

According to the journalist, police have been scouting various locations in Tucson that have been featured in a segment of the TODAY show. The segment showed Nancy spending time with her daughter at a Mexican restaurant in the area.

FBI reportedly quizzes workers at Mexican eatery where Nancy Guthrie filmed ‘Today’ segment before kidnapping https://t.co/c6su71Zy5q pic.twitter.com/PbDekwAXz4 — New York Post (@nypost) March 13, 2026

Entin revealed on his podcast, Brian Entin Investigates, that the federal agents recently paid a visit to the same restaurant, where the filming occurred last year. They mostly interviewed the staff about the filming. However, there was one question they asked, which raised questions.

According to Entin, during the interviews, police asked the workers, “Was there anyone here who looked suspicious when Savannah was here filming with her mom?”

Although it is yet to be revealed what the staff’s response was, the journalist noted that it raised questions about whether police already have a suspect. Entin added that the restaurant workers told him that they were also asked whether there had been “anyone who wanted to take pictures or who got angry or who was lingering around in a creepy way.”

This update comes amid an extensive and joint investigation by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI. As part of the probe, authorities have been revisiting the locations where Guthrie shot the TODAY segments.

Day 44 in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

Latest on a new date FBI is looking at:https://t.co/9uMFfp8AB5 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 17, 2026

After her disappearance, several of the clips from the show resurfaced on the internet, prompting investigators to take a deep look at them and whether the locations tied to the filming could finally give some answers.

Journalist Brian Entin discussed the 2013 footage on his podcast. He noted, “It’s just so weird because the clip is actually shot in her mom’s bedroom and she was still in that house since the ’90s…it’s the same bedroom that she was, you know, likely abducted from.”

Although a masked intruder was spotted on Guthrie’s Ring Camera before her disappearance, they have yet to be officially identified. Therefore, it remains unknown who was behind Guthrie’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, her family has announced a $1 million reward for anyone with information that could lead to her safe return home. The FBI has also offered a $100,000 for anyone who could provide crucial information. Another $100,000 reward has been announced by Tucson Crime Stoppers.