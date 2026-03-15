Expert Dissects Nancy Guthrie’s Resurfaced Bedroom Video As Search Continues

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, an expert analysed the recently resurfaced video of the bedroom, where she was likely abducted from.

The resurfaced clip, aired on the Today show in 2013, shows Nancy teaching her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, and her Today co-hosts Al Roker and Natalie Morales how to make a bed every morning.

“Well, I think everybody needs to know how to make a bed,” said Nancy Guthrie, adding, “So, when the time came to teach [Savannah and her siblings] how to make a bed, this is what I tried to teach you.”

A 2013 “Today” show segment that resurfaced Wednesday offers a rare look inside the Tucson bedroom of missing family figure Nancy Guthrie. In the clip, Nancy, who was 71 at the time, welcomed her daughter Savannah Guthrie and members of the “Today” show crew into her room and… pic.twitter.com/nzW4uFgdM5 — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) March 12, 2026

Analysing the bedroom, where she was possibly taken from on the night of February 1, legal expert Chad D. Cummings said that “The wood nightstand and the table lamp were the two objects within arm’s reach that Nancy could have used to defend herself,” in an exclusive interview with the Irish Star, published on March 15.

He noted that the 84-year-old elderly woman “waking to an intruder in darkness has one chance to create noise, not to win a physical contest,” emphasising that “The lamp, thrown or knocked to a tile floor, would have produced a sound audible to neighbors.”

The legal expert further highlighted that the authorities have not yet released any statement from neighbours reporting hearing a disturbance on the night Nancy Guthrie was abducted, adding this could suggest “either that the abductor controlled the situation before Nancy reached full consciousness or that the FBI has not been entirely transparent in the course of events.”

Cummings further recalled the ransom notes that TMZ received in the initial days of the Nancy Guthrie investigation. According to the outlet, in the ransom notes, the potential kidnapper demanded bitcoin in return of Guthrie.

“The ransom note connection is the detail that should concern the FBI. It certainly concerns me and is the key point with respect to the video,” Cummings said, adding, “Whoever wrote those notes described the interior of the bedroom with specificity that the bureau treated as evidence of access (i.e., they assumed whoever wrote the note had actually been in the house). But that same detail was available to anyone who watched NBC’s own broadcast.”

The legal expert continued: “If the FBI spent investigative hours chasing ransom demands written by someone who watched a YouTube clip, that is time the bureau did not spend on cell tower analysis, ALPR data, or canvassing, which is where energy should have been focused within the first 48 hours and which might have changed the direction of the investigation altogether.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) launched an urgent search for Guthrie on February 1 after she was reported missing from her Arizona home by her family.

The investigation is ongoing, and she has not yet been located.