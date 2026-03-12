Nancy Guthrie Case: Megyn Kelly Claims Old ‘Today’ Show Clip Might Have Given Abductor a Blueprint

An old Today show footage has resurfaced, offering a glimpse into Nancy Guthrie’s bedroom. Following this, many, including political commentator and media personality Megyn Kelly are sharing their views on whether the video had something to do with the 84-year-old’s disappearance.

According to the New York Post, the footage, which dates back to 2013, shows Nancy demonstrating how to make a bed.

Savannah Guthrie, Nancy’s daughter and Today show co-host, was part of the video clip along with her colleagues. In the video, Nancy was heard saying, “Well, I think everybody needs to know how to make a bed. So, when the time came to teach [Savannah and her siblings] how to make a bed, this is what I tried to teach you.”

“I wonder whether the authorities are even aware this was broadcast publicly…”@megynkelly on uncovered Today Show segment from 2013 showing Savannah’s mom Nancy Guthrie inside her bedroom. Watch:https://t.co/F96HgI8fyu pic.twitter.com/FzcshShZcg — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 11, 2026

Savannah’s colleagues were then seen engaging in some playful banter with Nancy. After some lighthearted exchanges, Nancy went on to demonstrate her method of making her bed again to the crew.

The Today show hosts later put Nancy’s ways to the test, with Savannah adding the finishing touches. The segment came to an end with Savannah telling her mother, “I’ll teach you a skill! It’s called ‘napping’, when you’re up at these hours.”

Savannah then bid goodbye to Nancy, saying, “Love you mom.”

Citing this video, Kelly has come up with some theories, according to report from The Irish Star. She suggested that a glimpse of the bedroom might have provided the kidnappers with a blueprint that helped them abduct Nancy.

In a YouTube video, Kelly said, “So what’s interesting about that clip is you can see where she slept every night. And you can see exactly what this abductor must have walked into. I mean, does anybody’s mother dramatically overhaul their bedroom when they’re in their 80s, 70s? I mean, that was, what, 13 years ago?”

Kelly noted that since Nancy lived in the same house for a long time, the arrangements inside her home must have stayed more or less similar for all these years. According to her, “The point is simply you can see right into her bedroom and, generally, the way it was and the way it was set up. And she lives in the same house.”

Nancy was reported missing on February 1 under mysterious circumstances, and the police have hinted at a kidnapping possibility. They have also found surveillance footage supporting this belief. The video showed a masked man standing outside Nancy’s home.

There was also a body found in Arizona recently which raised concerns among the public for a while. However, authorities quickly confirmed that the body had nothing to do with Nancy’s case.