Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case Update: Body Found in Phoenix Canal Unrelated

A body recently discovered in Arizona briefly raised concerns that the search for the missing Nancy Guthrie might have taken a grim turn. However, authorities have now confirmed that the remains are not connected to the missing 84-year-old.

The body was found during the ongoing investigation into Nancy’s disappearance, which captured public attention ever since she was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. The body was found near a canal in Phoenix, and the news immediately sparked questions about whether it could be linked to the high-profile case.

Not Nancy Guthrie. Save you hitting the link. Besides her body turns up, it will be wall to wall coverage on networks, cable news.

Only places NOT showing it will be old western channels, Partridge Family reruns, etc. — TheLastBeneGesserit™ (@Nobody777J52516) March 10, 2026

Investigators quickly checked if the remains belonged to Nancy, whose disappearance sparked an extensive search involving the local police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and thousands of tips from the public. For a short time, there was fear that the case might have taken a dark turn.

Officials later confirmed that the body found near the canal was not related to the case of Nancy.

The confirmation came after authorities examined the remains and compared them with details from the missing-person investigation. Once that process was complete, investigators ruled out any connection between the two cases.

While the discovery initially worried those following the case, law enforcement said that it does not change the status of the search for Nancy.

Police ID Body Found In Canal Within Nancy Guthrie Search Radius. pic.twitter.com/qMwd7DWA2e — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) March 10, 2026

Nancy, who is the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared under mysterious circumstances on the night of January 31. Authorities said there were signs someone might have entered her home during the early morning hours before she went missing.

Since then, investigators have followed several leads, including surveillance footage showing a masked man outside her home around the time she disappeared. Detectives have also reviewed neighborhood camera footage and spoken with potential witnesses in an effort to gather more information.

At one point, cadaver dogs were used in certain areas to aide the investigation process. However, officials have noted that that using search teams does not necessarily mean they believe Nancy is dead. In missing-person cases, cadaver dogs are sometimes used simply to help eliminate locations or narrow down possibilities.

Authorities have also had to probe and eliminate several leads over the course of the case. Items found near Nancy’s home, including a glove that initially attracted attention, were later found to have no connection after DNA testing showed they belonged to someone else.

The body found near the Phoenix canal is another example of investigators uncovering clues that later turn out to be unrelated to the case. Despite these setbacks, law enforcement officials say the search for Nancy remains active.