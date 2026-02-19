Megyn Kelly Rips Into Chris Cuomo for Calling Her a ‘Sloppy Influencer’ Over Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mother Coverage

Megyn Kelly has never shied away from expressing her opinions in front of the public. The podcast host recently lashed out at journalist Chris Cuomo after certain comments made by the latter rubbed her the wrong way.

Cuomo had criticized Kelly’s coverage of the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of television broadcaster Savannah Guthrie mother. He said on his NewsNation show, CUOMO, that Kelly is a “sloppy influencer.”

Irked by the remark, Kelly decided call him out herself. She addressed the issue on a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, and said, “I’ll show you what Chris Cuomo is saying.. He’s very upset that Ashleigh Banfield and yours truly have raised questions about [Savannah Guthrie‘s] brother-in-law.”

Both Kelly and journalist Ashleigh Banfield named Guthrie’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, as a possible suspect in the case. Though his involvement has not been confirmed or denied, Kelly stressed how important it is not to leave anyone out.

Following this, Cuomo described Kelly’s coverage as “sloppy influencers and would-be sleuths” trying to cover the news for “clicks and ragebait.”

It is shameful to play this story for click bait and hint that videos are fake and the family is in focus. dont know if this is payback for nbc paying kelly to GTFO but it is pretty obvious and ugly. https://t.co/08KENZ1W5l — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 17, 2026

Cuomo wrote on X, “It is shameful to play this story for click bait and hint that videos are fake and the family is in focus.”

Kelly, on the other hand, defended her coverage by saying, “In an investigation like this, you don’t rule out family because of your little feelings.. No one’s been ruled out.. Absolutely not. Not the family. No one.. Everyone remains a suspect until we have somebody in handcuffs.”

She then addressed Cuomo as “Fredo,” from The Godfather. Kelly said Cuomo is jealous because his show does not get as many views as hers and that he is targeting her is because of that.

She continued, “Let me tell you what ‘Fredo’ is really upset about. Fredo No Rato, that’s his real problem. Nobody watches his show on NewsNation… Nobody watches his failed podcast either. Nobody watched his SiriusXM radio show. Nobody watched him on CNN.”

“Envy is a very unattractive thing, Fredo. Work on that.”@MegynKelly responds to “douchebag” Chris Cuomo. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/50LeTZkZQr — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) February 18, 2026

Kelly further stated, “And therefore, he gets upset at anybody who does well, like our show, which is always one of the top three conservative podcasts in the nation. It’s currently number one on Apple. Fredo doesn’t like that. Because… he gets jealous.”

Kelly also alleged that Cuomo did not report honestly and tried to protect his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had many sexual allegations against him. She also brought up Cuomo’s own controversies from the past, including the accusations leveled against him during the #MeToo movement.