Google Can’t Guarantee Missing Nest Camera Footage at Nancy Guthrie’s Home

Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has now been missing from her Tucson, Arizona home since January 31 and was reported missing on February 1. Now, as Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos continues the investigation, one aspect that could give vital information is likely not available.

Nancy, 84, has Google Nest cameras at various points of her home, but so far, the only footage available is from her front porch. In that footage, a suspect can be seen approaching the home, wearing a mask and gloves. Meanwhile investigators have pressed the tech giant to ask if additional footage can be recovered in an effort to solve the kidnapping.

We held off on posting this out of respect for the family, but after today’s news, here’s a closer look at Nancy Guthrie’s front walk pic.twitter.com/BGL9is5JMN — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) February 10, 2026

Google is now working timelessly in an effort to retrieve more Google Nest footage from the security cameras at Nancy’s home, but they warn that the chances of recovering more crucial video footage are slim according to Sheriff Nanos. NewsNation reports that the company admitted, “We don’t think we can get anything.”

The problem is that Nancy didn’t have an active subscription for her security cameras, which makes the process of retrieving footage especially difficult.

“It’s like peeling paint – you have images over images over images. And you’ve got to peel back very easy because you might destroy the layer you wanted,” the sheriff said.

Meanwhile, Nanos did say that he holds out hope that further video could provide a key to finding Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy. In the meantime, after the footage was released last week, the sheriff’s department received almost 5,000 tips.

While it is unclear whether more footage can be accessed, Nanos insists that he has “100 percent faith” that authorities will be able to crack the case and bring Nancy home.

“If you were the guy, if you were that monster, you should be worried,” the sheriff said.

GENETIC GENEALOGY: How long could it take for this process to play out with the #NancyGuthrie case? DNA Expert CeCe Moore weighs in. We will have more from her on @abc15 ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hDktGz8Pg6 — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) February 18, 2026

The authorities suffered a new setback on Tuesday when DNA recovered from a glove found two miles from Guthrie’s home failed to provide a match in the FBI’s national DNA database, CODIS. An FBI official said on Tuesday that the DNA sample will now undergo genealogical testing.

As the desperate search for Nancy Guthrie continues, her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, is taking a break from work and is with the family in Arizona.

As previously reported, Nanos confirmed that the clothing worn by the suspect was likely purchased from Walmart and investigations are ongoing to try to establish which branch sold the items.

While the search continues, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to Nancy’s recovery, or the arrest and conviction of those involved in her disappearance.

Anyone with “actionable information” can contact 800-CALL-FBI or contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on its non-emergency line at 520-351-4900.