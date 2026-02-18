Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: FBI Clears Family As Suspects After Over 13K Tips Roll In

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has left investigators searching for answers. Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her home under mysterious circumstances. Although authorities feared the worst, hope remained. Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information related to her disappearance.

According to NBC News, as of Thursday, the agency had received about 13,000 tips in connection with the case. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told KVOA that officials have now received between 40,000 and 50,000 tips combined by the FBI and the sheriff’s department.

As officials await DNA results from inside her home in Tucson and from a nearby glove, her family has been cleared as suspects. The update comes more than two weeks after Guthrie first went missing.