Expert Calls Savannah Guthrie’s Return to Studio “Incredibly Delicate” Amid Mother’s Disappearance

With the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother now in its eighth week, the longtime TV personality returned to the Today studio last Thursday, March 5.

​”Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues,” the Today host’s spokesperson told People Magazine at the time.

​Later, Dylan Dreyer, Guthrie’s Today co-host, told TMZ that “I think she needed us as much as we needed to see her, you know,” adding, “She wants to go back to life and doesn’t know how to do it.”

Savannah Guthrie returns to the Today studio to see her colleagues. pic.twitter.com/Sm20XpV8IU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 5, 2026

​Weighing in on the Today host’s visit to the studio, brand and PR consultant Chad Teixeira said that it was an “incredibly delicate moment.”

​”Savannah Guthrie returning to the Today show while her mother is still missing is an incredibly delicate moment, both personally and publicly,” he told The Irish Star in a report published on March 14, 2026.

​The brand and PR consultant further shared advice on handling her return, stating that if Savannah returns to the show, “the smartest move would be to acknowledge the situation briefly and sincerely at the top of the show.”

​”Viewers already know what’s going on, and over the past couple of months, we’ve seen Savannah make emotional public appeals for information about her mother, Nancy Guthrie, and even announce a $1 million reward for help in finding her. Ignoring it completely would feel strange given how widely it’s been covered,” he added.

​Furthermore, he noted that Guthrie “should also be aware that audiences are usually far more compassionate than people expect, and Savannah [Guthrie] has a loyal tribe that will want to show support and let her know they care. ”

​”Morning television viewers have watched Savannah for years; they’ve seen the very human side of this story unfold in real time, so most people will understand if she’s simply trying to keep some sense of routine while an awful situation is still ongoing. Going back to work doesn’t read as insensitive; it reads as someone trying to cope in a situation many of us can only imagine,” he stated.

​Teixeira continued, “If anything, viewers often rally around presenters in moments like this. Familiar faces on breakfast television become part of people’s daily lives, and when something serious happens to them personally, there’s often a real sense of support from the audience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

The PR expert went on to argue that it is “extremely unlikely” that NBC would try to offer Savannah Guthrie more money to return to work sooner, stating, “In a situation involving a missing family member, the last thing a network wants is the perception that a presenter has been pushed back on air for commercial reasons. This will be about giving her the space to decide when she’s ready.”

​However, he also acknowledged that there’s no “perfect playbook or a guide for how to do this ‘properly.'”

​”Savannah has already been very open in recent weeks about how distressing the search for her mother has been. If she returns on her own terms, acknowledges it briefly, and then carries on with the programme, audiences will understand exactly why,” Chad concluded.

​Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since Sunday, February 1, with authorities suspecting a kidnapping.