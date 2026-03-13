Megyn Kelly Says Savannah Guthrie Does Not Suspect Brother-in-Law in Mother’s Disappearance

With more than a month passing without the disappearance case of Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie, reaching any definitive conclusion, speculations around the case continue to grow.

With varying theories flying around the internet, Megyn Kelly has now also pitched in what she thinks about Nancy’s disappearance and her daughter Savannah’s take on the same. On the March 13 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly addressed reports suggesting investigators are looking into Savannah’s brother-in-law in connection with Nancy’s disappearance.

Kelly further added that while she has been unable to verify certain claims surrounding the case, she said, “I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her sister or her brother-in-law.”

“This may be a blueprint for how you don’t investigate a case…”@markgeragos and Matt Murphy on how the Nancy Guthrie investigation “clown show” has helped the perpetrator. Watch below, and subscribe:https://t.co/YJPxz5H1XL pic.twitter.com/VWRspSbdpY — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 12, 2026

Previously, law enforcement officials confirmed the Guthrie family was free of suspicion regarding the disappearance of Nancy. Since she was last seen with Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, as they dropped her off at her home in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills area, the two were initially considered suspects.

However, law enforcement later made it clear that no one from the Guthrie family was suspected of being involved in the kidnapping. Kelly echoed that position on her show, as she added,

“Of course, you know, she loves her sister, I’m sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I’m sure she genuinely doesn’t believe they had anything to do with it.”

Kelly had not been sympathetic when news of Nancy’s disappearance first broke. When the FBI had revealed video footage of the possible suspect outside Nancy’s home, Kelly had suggested that perhaps the 84-year-old woman was not alive anymore.

During that time, there were discussions about possible ransom notes and messages that the family reportedly received from the kidnappers, and despite that, Kelly boldly commented, “Let’s face it. There’s probably not a kidnapper. This is probably a murderer.”

She added, “I’m sorry, that’s what I think. That’s what I’ve thought for many days now.” She made the comment on the same show where she now says Savannah does not suspect her brother-in-law.

🚨NEW INFO ON NANCY GUTHRIE CASE🚨 Nancy Guthrie left a pair of hearing aids when she was kidnapped BUT she may have been wearing a second pair that can be tracked 👀 They can be tracked via Bluetooth with Nancy’s IPhone. ⭕️Investigators may have used her phone to ping her… pic.twitter.com/NpuWcoPzId — True Crime Belieber (@TruCrimeBeliebr) March 11, 2026

During that time, her comments drew significant backlash as viewers accused her of having “zero compassion” for the Guthrie family, who were dealing with such a difficult time.

One user commented, “Let’s face it, you have no idea.” Another one added, “Even if you think this…you don’t KNOW!” A third one pointed out, “Your tone is so cold.” Another commented, “What do you get out of announcing this conclusion now? Why would you want to dash the family’s hopes before there’s a reason for that? Just so you can say ‘I told you so’ if it turns out that you’re right? Shame on you.”

Whatever Kelly’s thoughts might be on the disappearance case of Nancy, the case still remains unsolved. While previously hopes rose with the possibility of DNA testing helping to identify the culprit, that technique failed, and more updates are now awaited regarding a possible suspect on whom the police could start working.