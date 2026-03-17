New Clues Emerge in Nancy Guthrie Case, Investigator Warns It May Be a Recovery Mission

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance case has not been solved even after more than two months, with both the FBI and Pima County investigators putting in efforts. Recent reports now claim that the 83-year-old had been on multiple medications before she was abducted from her Arizona home. She had chronic health issues due to age and had a pacemaker installed.

As her family still waits for their mother to be found, a private investigator has shared a possibly crucial detail that could expedite the search. It suggests that a thorough screening of pharmaceutical records could prove helpful for the teams to locate Nancy.

Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a polygraph expert, shared her thoughts on the matter with RadarOnline. She explained that these medical records would have turned out to be extremely helpful since Nancy Guthrie was known for taking quite a few medications. However, the investigators had to screen through these records in the very first instance to succeed in locating her.

Was someone already inside? Was the front door behind the security door already open? I want to get your thoughts on this. Where is Nancy Guthrie ? — Raider Three (@RaiderThree) March 17, 2026

She said, “The concern is Nancy’s medical conditions and the need for her medications. “We’re past a 30-day supply which most doctors prescribe. We would have to hope that they took her medications with her. If I were leading the investigation I would be looking at pharmaceutical records to see if there is an individual with a new prescription or multiple that match hers that were ordered or picked up all at once.”

Going back to the preliminary screening at Nancy’s home, there were clear signs of a struggle. There were instances of forced entry, and blood spatter on the porch made the signs of struggle clear. The first call to authorities after her disappearance was made when she failed to attend a family event.

In some of the more recent developments, the investigating teams deployed a device that could detect signals. This was intended to be used for tracking Nancy’s pacemaker. However, it was found that the device was no longer connected to the app on the elderly woman’s phone, making tracking extremely difficult.

As a result, several theories emerged about the possibility that Nancy Guthrie might have passed away when the abductors took her away. But contrary theories also suggested that the Bluetooth signal would have disconnected by itself. Moreover, no possible suspect has been detected so far.

Once again for those of u in the back . Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped. Kidnapping is a Mexican Crime. 2 hours from the border. They got way more press then thy thought. So thy cut their loss and she is dead in a hole in Mexico End of story — Richard DeVivo (@DevivoRich17230) March 17, 2026

Polygraph expert Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney further claims that it is now important to recover Nancy Guthrie and not just find her. Her statement stems from the high possibility that the victim is no longer alive. She added, “I believe that right now we are working towards recovering Nancy versus saving Nancy.”

The Guthrie family, on the other hand, has been open to paying any sum of ransom for the return of their mother. While there have been wild claims about calls and messages from the abductors demanding high amounts of bitcoin, the family unfortunately has received none of these communications.

Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced immense backlash for his handling of the Nancy Guthrie case. He was accused of failing to secure the crime scene, which only raised the possibility of evidence being tampered with. Rumors about non-cooperation with the FBI’s investigating teams have also drawn public criticism.

Lisa Ribacoff shared her views on this speculation of incompetence of law enforcement as well. She said, “This investigation is going to be written into the textbooks being used by many police academies of how and what not to do when it comes to investigative work. To close the house off and then open it and reclose it was a disaster. Locking down the house longer would have allowed for forensic sweeps to take place the first time. At that point they should have accepted the resources from the FBI.”