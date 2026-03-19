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Open Door Detail Emerges in Nancy Guthrie Missing Case

Published on: March 19, 2026 at 10:59 AM ET

Does an open door means a new theory in the missing Nancy Guthrie case?

Muskan Jaiswal
Written By Muskan Jaiswal
News Writer
Savannah Guthrie with her mother Nancy Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie with her mother Nancy Guthrie (image credit - Instagram/ @savannahguthrie)

Nancy Guthrie, mother to NBC’s Today host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over six weeks now. An ex-FBI agent has offered his views on the case, claiming there might be a simple reason Nancy Guthrie left her door open the night she disappeared.

Offering a fresh detail to the case, former FBI special agent Maureen O’Connell said on the Brian Entin Investigates podcast that she was sharing her personal views on Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Her skills and decades of experience informed her perspective on the mysterious case. “If it’s hot out, but you want to leave the door open all night … a lot of people don’t have air conditioning and don’t want it,” she said.

Discussing the possibility, O’Connell said that in warmer climates, it is common for people to keep their doors open and use security doors instead. Nancy Guthrie might have done the same to let fresh air in while still keeping herself safe.

According to the Irish Star, O’Connell explained that people living in California often use this technique for better ventilation. Additionally, she said that even in quieter neighborhoods, people use security doors to stay cool without affecting their home security.

“So, you can leave that door wide open… and still feel secure. I used to have one, and I would leave that door open at night because I had two dead bolts and the doorknob locked,” she said on the podcast. Her observations suggest that Nancy Guthrie’s decision to keep the door open could have been a routine practice to cope with hot weather. 

According to MSN, another ex-FBI agent on Entin’s podcast also shared information on the case. Former FBI agent Steve Moore shared that investigators are redoing the entire investigation.

“Obviously, it means they’re retracing steps. And I’ve used this analogy with you before. Say you can’t find your car keys, and you walk through the house or apartment looking for where you usually leave them,” Moore explained. “They’re not there. Then you have to go back and retrace and say, ‘Hey, what pants was I wearing?’ or ‘Where’s my purse?’ or something like that, and you go to the second level.”

Meanwhile, FBI agents have been working to solve the case since Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in Arizona. Investigators have interviewed several people and reviewed thousands of tips, yet there has been no significant development in the case.

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