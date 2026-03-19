Open Door Detail Emerges in Nancy Guthrie Missing Case

Nancy Guthrie, mother to NBC’s Today host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over six weeks now. An ex-FBI agent has offered his views on the case, claiming there might be a simple reason Nancy Guthrie left her door open the night she disappeared.

Offering a fresh detail to the case, former FBI special agent Maureen O’Connell said on the Brian Entin Investigates podcast that she was sharing her personal views on Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Her skills and decades of experience informed her perspective on the mysterious case. “If it’s hot out, but you want to leave the door open all night … a lot of people don’t have air conditioning and don’t want it,” she said.

Discussing the possibility, O’Connell said that in warmer climates, it is common for people to keep their doors open and use security doors instead. Nancy Guthrie might have done the same to let fresh air in while still keeping herself safe.

According to the Irish Star, O’Connell explained that people living in California often use this technique for better ventilation. Additionally, she said that even in quieter neighborhoods, people use security doors to stay cool without affecting their home security.

“So, you can leave that door wide open… and still feel secure. I used to have one, and I would leave that door open at night because I had two dead bolts and the doorknob locked,” she said on the podcast. Her observations suggest that Nancy Guthrie’s decision to keep the door open could have been a routine practice to cope with hot weather.

Brian Entin reports that neighbors say police have identified January 24 as a date of interest in the Nancy Guthrie case. Earlier, this footage drew little attention as the individual appears to be African American. However with the masks we see criminals using, it may be… pic.twitter.com/MkNUek7z3p — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) March 16, 2026

According to MSN, another ex-FBI agent on Entin’s podcast also shared information on the case. Former FBI agent Steve Moore shared that investigators are redoing the entire investigation.

“Obviously, it means they’re retracing steps. And I’ve used this analogy with you before. Say you can’t find your car keys, and you walk through the house or apartment looking for where you usually leave them,” Moore explained. “They’re not there. Then you have to go back and retrace and say, ‘Hey, what pants was I wearing?’ or ‘Where’s my purse?’ or something like that, and you go to the second level.”

A partial DNA sample was found at the home of Nancy Guthrie, and while it hasn’t led investigators to a suspect, the sample may still be helpful in cracking the case. DNA and genealogy tests were used during the Brian Kohberger investigation, CBS News’ @annaschecter reports.… pic.twitter.com/xQELI3ESvj — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2026

Meanwhile, FBI agents have been working to solve the case since Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in Arizona. Investigators have interviewed several people and reviewed thousands of tips, yet there has been no significant development in the case.