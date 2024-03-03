All You Need to Know Regards Taylor Swift's Controversial Private Jet Monitoring Dispute

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's Private Jet Tracking Drama

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Taylor Swift's private jet use has sparked some drama. Her carbon footprint from all those flights is massive. Environmentalists are annoyed at how much she's flying around. From the reports around, it has come to light that Swift is one of the worst celebs for CO2 emissions. But she keeps using that jet to zip around for her shows. No doubt her stadium tours are a smash. Yet all those flights hurt the planet. Fans hope she'll go greener on her next world tour. But will Swift start flying commercial with the masses? That's still up in the air.

July 29, 2022

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Gries

Taylor Swift's jetsetting is not so swift for the planet. A new study by Yard finds Swift's flights released crazy CO2 this year. Her plane took 170 trips since January. It spent nearly 16 days in the air! Swift's jet flies short hops of around 140 miles per trip. That's just 80 minutes on average. Her flights spewed over 8,000 tonnes of CO2 this year. That's 1,184.8 times more than the average person. Swift's shortest 2022 flight? It was 36 minutes from Missouri to Nashville. The planet needs pop stars to cut their emissions.

August 1, 2022

Image Source: Getty Images | Rich Fury

In response to the study, a Swift spokesman claimed that other passengers' frequent use of the star's Falcon 7X jet—one of the two allegedly Swift-owned private planes—was the reason for it. "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," a representative for Swift told Newsweek. "To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect." A flood of viral tweets criticizing the singer for her use of what is commonly perceived as a symbol of power and money were triggered by the spokesperson's response to the news. The spokesperson's reply to the report ignited numerous viral tweets teasing the celebrity for using what many perceive as a symbol of privilege and wealth. One individual on Twitter responded to the news by writing: "you've really gotta hand it to taylor swift's publicist bc 'she generously rents out her jet for her poorer friends who can't afford their own personal jets to use' is the funniest possible way to put a humanitarian spin on her carbon emissions."

March 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

According to a comment from one of Swift's representatives, she buys "more than double the carbon credits needed to offset all tour travel" prior to her massively successful Eras Tour. An estimate by the Associated Press states that Swift's flight on the Falcon 900 between Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Las Vegas may have resulted in up to 200,000 pounds of carbon emissions. The calculation is predicated on the idea that she would travel 19,400 miles via air. "A reduction in GHG emissions—or an increase in carbon storage (e.g., through land restoration or the planting of trees)—that is used to compensate for emissions that occur elsewhere" is the general definition of carbon offsets, according to offsetguide.org.

December 17, 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Polk

Swift's connection with NFL player Travis Kelce heated up as she faced criticism once more for utilizing her own jet, as per Newsweek. The singer is said to have flown on a private aircraft more than 12 times in the last three months alone, as she frequently travels across the nation to watch her beau play football. According to the deleted Instagram account @taylorswiftjets, Swift's visits to see Kelce had resulted in "138 tons of CO2 emissions in three months." The singer would need to at least "plant more than 2,200 trees" in order to make up for her activities.

December 22, 2023

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Fernando Leon

Swift's legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jack Sweeney, a 21-year-old junior at the University of Central Florida studying information technology and keeping tabs on celebrities' use of private jets, as per Washington Post. The college student has been posting real-time updates on Swift's travels for months using Federal Aviation Administration public flight tracking data. He has created such accounts to monitor the flight patterns of Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and other well-known individuals. (At one point, Musk even banned him from X) After Instagram deleted Sweeney's @taylorswiftjets account, the social media giant notified him that the account violated its privacy policies. Additionally, a Facebook account devoted to the same is also deleted.

January 30, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Swift sold the Dassault Falcon 900, one of her private aircraft, as per a notice on the website of the Federal Aviation Authority. She now only owns one aircraft, a Dassault 7X. Swift purchased the Falcon aircraft in 2009; it was formerly registered under SATA LLC, a Nashville-based business using the same address as Swift Productions. It is currently registered to a Missouri corporation. According to Business Insider, Swift kept the jet, which can accommodate up to 16 people and is better suited for longer flights, whereas the Dassault Falcon 900 is somewhat smaller and intended for shorter hops.

February 6, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave J Hogan

The cease-and-desist letter Sweeney got posted online. It's from a major law firm out of Washington DC called Venable LLP. They accused Sweeney of stalking Taylor Swift with the @taylorswiftjets account he ran. For the past year, he's been posting real-time info about where Tay Tay is flying around in her private jet. The lawyers say this is harassing behavior that threatens her safety. They demand that he immediately delete all that content related to Swift and that he doesn't create any more accounts like that about her whereabouts. This legal letter shows that the situation is pretty serious.