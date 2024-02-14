Here's Why Ryan Reynolds Asked For Whereabouts of Wife Blake Lively During the 2024 Super Bowl

It seems Ryan Reynolds might have experienced some FOMO during Super Bowl Sunday. According to US Weekly, the actor couldn't resist making a witty comment about his wife, Blake Lively, on Instagram in light of the big game. Reynolds later updated fans on Lively's whereabouts on Monday, February 12, after jokingly claiming he couldn't locate her during Super Bowl LVIII, where she was seen attending with Taylor Swift. In an Instagram story, Reynolds shared a snapshot of Lively at the championship game, gazing out onto the field in Las Vegas. "Found my wife,” he wrote.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Owens

During Super Bowl LVIII, fans caught a glimpse of the Deadpool star in an exciting new trailer for the franchise's highly anticipated third installment, Deadpool & Wolverine. While this was happening, Lively was immersed in the action-packed matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. She shared the experience with her close friend and pop star, Swift. Cameras captured their private suite, where they were joined by Swift's companions, Ice Spice, Miles and Keleigh Teller, and Lana Del Rey. Additionally, there was a heartwarming moment when Swift and Lively embraced during Post Malone's rendition of America the Beautiful, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

The photo also disclosed that Lively accessorized with a Deadpool & Wolverine heart charm, adding a touch of sentimentality to her ensemble, which already boasted nearly $500,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry, all in tribute to Reynolds' forthcoming superhero movie. Meanwhile, Reynolds himself took to Instagram during the game, posting a picture of him standing in front of a home television, with his Deadpool character displayed on the screen behind him. In the caption, he wrote, "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also, has anyone seen my wife?" The photo showed Reynolds smiling while watching the Deadpool 3 trailer during its Super Bowl time slot, but he chose to stay home for the game.

Swift and Lively made a grand entrance at Sunday's game, accompanying each other to support Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The inseparable friends stuck together throughout the entire evening. When the Chiefs clinched the Super Bowl victory in overtime, Lively and Swift jubilantly held hands while jumping up and down in celebration. Although Lively attended the game without her spouse, she and Reynolds had previously joined Swift when the Chiefs faced the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in October 2023. Their enduring friendship traces back to 2015 when Lively publicly expressed her admiration for the singer.

#Ryan Reynolds Questions Wife Blake Lively’s Whereabouts During the 2024 Super Bowl https://t.co/LFYMR8RL3o — regina bittencourt/ 雷吉娜 ·레지나 比滕科特,🇧🇷 (@regbit1) February 12, 2024

Their first public appearance together was in December of that year, marking the beginning of their enduring friendship. Over time, their bond has only grown stronger. These best friends regularly showcase their connections on social media platforms. In a heartwarming gesture, Lively publicly acknowledged Swift's presence while attending the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in December 2023. They consistently show up for each other at significant events and never miss each other's celebrations. Swift even incorporated Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children into her music, with their daughter James making a voice cameo in Swift's track from Reputation.