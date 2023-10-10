The world is devastated after learning about the tragic and unfortunate war that has broken out after a militant group based in Gaza launched numerous deadly rockets into Israel, per CNN. This has left the city of Israel in utter chaos and fear given the gravity of the situation. Since Israel is a reported ally of the USA and after taking into consideration the damage endured by residents of that nation, the States have decided to send aid to Israel as they deal with this gripping situation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

Also Read: When Joe Biden Did a Cameo as a Celebrity Crush On This Hit Comedy Show

According to People, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden on Saturday announced that the US will offer the war-tackling country any form of additional support that it needs to overcome this ordeal. This comes after a brief conversation with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in regard to the “horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel.”

Biden released a statement of support from the White House. “This United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza,” he claimed possibly making his stance on the matter clear. He added, “I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel,” declared Biden.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 USA is on the way! An American aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, is heading into Israel's waters as part of the American support promised by President Joe Biden.



It is the leading and most expensive aircraft carrier of its series and can carry 75 combat aircrafts.



So… pic.twitter.com/13e53SPLab — India Naftali (@indianaftali) October 9, 2023

Also Read: Pennsylvania Voters Respond to a Donald Trump-Joe Biden Rematch Possibility in 2024 Elections

The President of the States went on to defend Israel’s actions with regard to recent events and issued a clear warning to other nations who possibly want to take advantage of this vulnerable ordeal. “Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people,” said Biden affirmatively. He continued to warn, “The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation.” He added, “My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.”

Today, @POTUS spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.



Full readout: pic.twitter.com/ugpbILYR63 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 8, 2023

Also Read: Trump Says He Will 'Await His Apology' As the Biden Admin Approves New Section of Mexico Wall

The President went on to express his empathy for all those affected by this ongoing situation. “Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence,” claimed Biden. He continued to empathize, “We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded.” In conclusion, he added a brief progress report of the scenario. “My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

This comes after Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu declared that their country was now “at war” after an alleged militant group known as Hamas launched a “surprise attack” on them which has spilled the blood of over 200 Israelis and counting. As per CNN, Prime Minister Netanyahu stated, “We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war.” For now, the plan as per reports remains to quickly and effectively “clear communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists.”

More from Inquisitr

When Richard Nixon Called Joe Biden to Express Condolence at Tragic Deaths of First Wife and Daughter

Here's How Joe Biden's Family Leveraged His Famous Name for Profits in Business