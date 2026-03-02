All of Trump’s Inconsistent Reasoning Makes It Look Like the President Has Lost the Plot on the Iran Attack

President Trump has not provided a single concrete reason behind his decision to attack Iran. His vision regarding the country also remains unclear after the joint U.S.-Israel attack on Iran left the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, dead.

Trump has given four different reasons in two days to explain why he bombed Iran and triggered a series of retaliatory attacks in the region that led to the deaths of three American service members. Trump’s future plan regarding the country, including how many days the attacks might continue, are still unclear. Some have speculated that he is offering shifting explanations as the war continues.

On Saturday, at around 4 a.m. local time, Trump told The Washington Post, “All I want is freedom for the people” after he announced the attacks on Iran. Then, on the same day, he told Axios that the war on Iran could be stopped by him in some two to three days if the country’s new leadership agreed to stop the nuclear program.

In a brief phone interview with the NYT, “Trump offered several seemingly contradictory visions of how power might be transferred to a new government — or even whether the existing Iranian power structure would run that government or be overthrown.” https://t.co/IesIlujAgQ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2026

However, Trump then again changed his words, as The New York Times reported that on Sunday, the President claimed that the attacks could go on till “four to five weeks.” He also mentioned that neither US nor Israel would find it difficult to continue the attacks even if it meant that more US troops would lose their lives in the broader conflict.

Regarding his plan for Iran following the attacks, Trump mentioned that one option could be leaving the majority of the government intact like it happened in Venezuela. However, it could only happen if the leaders who were to run the country worked in accordance with the US to avoid any further confrontation. He also mentioned that he even had “three very good choices” who could lead the country, going forward.

Unfortunately, this version of plans also did not hold up as Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Sunday, “The attack was so successful it knocked out most of the candidates.” On the other hand, Iran’s top national security official, Ali Larijani, mentioned on Sunday that an interim committee would be running the country till a successor of Khamenei was declared.

The Economist’s Middle East correspondent Gregg Carlstrom strongly criticized Trump’s continuously changing version of plans and reasons regarding Iran. Taking to X, Carlstrom posted, “He’s throwing spaghetti at the wall.” The post further mentioned that there were “plenty of possible scenarios in which Trump declares victory and leaves the region with an absolute mess.”

It is important to note here that Trump’s most initial reasoning behind attacking Iran was the speculation that the country was building missiles strong enough to attack the US. However, no intelligence report has found evidence of any such missiles being made by Iran.

Pres Trump told me tonight the US had identified possible candidates to take over Iran, but they were killed in the initial attack. “The attack was so successful it knocked out most of the candidates,” Trump told me. “It’s not going to be anybody that we were thinking of because… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 2, 2026

Moreover, Pentagon officials further revealed to congress staffers that there was no information regarding Iran planning an immediate attack on the US and therefore this sudden series of attacks are rendered illogical and quite unnecessary.

As Politico reported, Trump talked to more than ten reporters over the weekend but he could not provide a consistent line of statement regarding the strikes on Iran. The White House also appears to be providing murky logic to justify the President’s attacks on the country.

With Trump failing to provide any proper timeline or reasoning behind the strikes and US soldiers already starting to lose their lives, it now remains to be seen how the governments of these three countries handle the situation further.