Pope Leo Warns Donald Trump of ‘Irreparable Abyss’ Amid Middle East War

The conflict between Iran and the United States, which began after the two countries failed to reach an agreement, has escalated further. The conflict has drawn in other Middle Eastern nations, with U.S. warships and fighter jets deployed across the region.

After the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, was killed, Pope Leo XIV weighed in on the situation. He has prayed for the situation to come to an end during his Sunday prayer in the Vatican.

The Pope urged Donald Trump to stop the attack on Iran, warning that the situation could become irreparable. As Pope Leo said, “before it becomes an irreparable abyss!”

Pope Leo, who is the leader of over 1.6 million Catholics, not only commented on the situation, but he also said that he has been continuously following the war that escalated due to Iran’s failure to come to an agreement with the United States.

According to The Mirror, Pope Leo said, “Stability and peace are not achieved through mutual threats, nor through the use of weapons, which sow destruction, suffering, and death, but only through reasonable, sincere, and responsible dialogue.”

Pope Leo further requested that the world leaders to find a middle ground to bring peace. He urged them to seek a diplomatic resolution and end the wars by calling for peace. He warned that the attacks and retaliation loop will not come to a good end.

The Pope insisted that if the countries talk to each other, they can come to a conclusion. The leader of Catholics wants diplomacy to take over, which means he wants the leaders to reach proper agreements and talk the war out.

The Pope wants the government to focus on their people more than the war; the ordinary people want peace. According to him, peace can only be found in justice, and hence he has asked the people to pray for it.

This news comes after the United States pledged not to step back even after Iran’s leader was killed during the combined attack by the U.S. and Israel. Following the incident, Israel and Iran started to attack each other. While there has been much harm to the people fighting and living in Iran during this period, the U.S. has lost three service members in the process.

Explosions were reported near government buildings in Tehran, in which more than 200 people have died since the U.S. and Israeli strikes commenced, including senior Iranian officials.

Prior to Khamenei’s death, Iran launched missiles toward military sites in Gulf countries and Israel. After that, Israel continued strikes targeting the Iranian leadership and their military facilities.

This issue could escalate further due to President Donald Trump’s expressed desire to remove Iran’s Islamic government. As tensions intensify, there is a growing possibility that the conflict may draw in additional countries. Reports indicate that this is not the first instance in which Israel and the United States have coordinated efforts against Iran; a similar incident has occurred in the past.

The situation also highlights the extent of U.S. military involvement under President Trump’s leadership, despite his campaign pledge to prioritize an “America First” approach and avoid conflicts and wars.