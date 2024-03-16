8 Most Hurtful Things Tammy Slaton Has Said About Amy, Baby Gage, and Others

8 Hurtful Statements Made By Tammy Slaton

Tammy Slaton has a troubling pattern of lashing out with hurtful words toward those closest to her, especially when emotions run high. Since the debut of 1000-Lb Sisters in 2020, Tammy has faced numerous challenges and setbacks. Alongside her sister Amy Slaton, they have been on a challenging journey to manage their health and reclaim their independence, which had been compromised by their weight. Throughout this process, Tammy's words have sometimes been harsh and damaging, particularly towards Amy, Baby Gage, and others in their circle. Here, we delve into some of the most hurtful remarks Tammy has made.

1. Tammy Said, “I'll Do What the F*** I Want!”

Throughout the TLC series, certain fans have grown frustrated with what they perceive as Tammy's lack of motivation to improve her health. In a surprising turn, Tammy pointed the finger at fans, attributing her lack of progress to their actions, as noted by Showbiz Cheatsheet. She said, “Y’all just be mean for no dang reason. Tell me to stop being mean to my friends and my family but like y’all only see what happens. Yall don’t know the back story to why I got mad like I did. I really wish y’all could be in my shoes and deal with the crap I gotta deal with.” She also replied to a critic by saying, “Maybe stay in your lane worry about your own freaking self and not worry about what the f*** I do."

2. Tammy Called Amy "Stupid"

Amy made every effort to support Tammy in their shared goal. However, when faced with setbacks and failures, Tammy often shifted blame to Amy rather than taking responsibility, according to Screerant. Tammy, who dislikes being controlled, expressed dissatisfaction with Amy's behavior during an interview. “You stupid,” Tammy said. As tensions escalated, she continued to lash out at Amy despite her sister's plea to end the verbal fight. Tammy's short temper and tendency to lose control have posed challenges during family filming sessions, adding to the already tense atmosphere.

3. Tammy Called Amy's Baby a "Piglet"

The TLC star beamed with joy as she cradled her nephew for the first time, playfully interacting with him and showering him with affectionate nicknames. Her lighthearted antics, including calling the baby a "tiny football" and later referring to him as a "piglet" while Amy fed him, were initially seen as endearing and humorous by many. However, some fans expressed concern over these remarks, particularly regarding the comments about the baby's weight. While Tammy likely intended her comments to be playful and affectionate, some viewers felt they crossed a line, with suggestions that it was bullying.

4. Tammy is Confident in Her Value and Doesn’t Hesitate to Speak Up About It

The TLC reality star used TikTok to share a brief video of herself lip-syncing to a sassy voiceover aimed at those who may not be completely supportive of her. According to Daily Express, Tammy said, “If you’re not obsessed with me, you’re not my type b***h.” She then raised her middle finger to the camera. This TikTok followed Tammy's Instagram post showcasing her full figure. Despite her well-documented self-esteem struggles, there have been instances where Tammy exuded significant self-assurance, highlighting her awareness of her value. However, when it comes to relationships, Tammy has consistently faced challenges in finding men who would provide long-term respect and care.

5. Tammy Feels Her Family is Less Supportive

While Tammy has relied on her family as primary caregivers for much of her adult life, there have been instances where she has struggled with their treatment, as reported by Screenrant. Gaining a sense of independence has been challenging for Tammy, especially when she requires assistance with basic tasks. When she announced her plans to marry Caleb Willingham during season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy's family had difficulty accepting the news. Despite the fast-paced nature of their relationship, Tammy tried to reassure her family that she was marrying for the right reasons. She expressed her belief that she should be able to make her own decisions in life without facing criticism.

6. Tammy Made Fun of Amy

In a previous season of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy made an effort to treat her sister Tammy to a spa day. Despite Amy's typically composed demeanor, the sisters exchanged a few heated remarks during their spa outing, according to Screenrant. While filming their confessional, Tammy jokingly commented that Amy had "caveman feet" and needed to use more body lotion. Amy lightened the mood by jokingly suggesting that Tammy should wear socks, stating that her feet were "constipated" instead of using the correct word, claustrophobic.

7. Tammy Said Amy Wasn’t Understanding

While both Tammy and Amy have been overweight for much of their lives, they have experienced obesity to varying degrees. Tammy, who has been significantly heavier than Amy as an adult, has had moments where she feels that Amy cannot fully understand her, despite Amy's efforts. Although Amy has tried to empathize with Tammy, there have been instances when the emotional challenges of being at such a high weight have overwhelmed Tammy. One of the most noteworthy scenes in 1000-lb Sisters occurred when Tammy expressed to Amy that she could not understand what it was like to walk in her shoes.

8. Tammy Calls Her Family "Humpty Dumpties"

Tammy's dynamic with her family on 1000-Lb Sisters is filled with ups and downs. While she depends on their support, she also tends to react strongly when they are brutally honest with her, according to Screenrant. In an interview with Amy and their brother, Chris Combs, Tammy shared her perspective. She said, “We’re a bunch of humpty dumpties. We’re all a bunch of softies." While Tammy's remarks are not intended to be hurtful towards her family, she sometimes directs insults towards her loved ones without realizing the impact of her words, as observed in 1000-lb Sisters.