Everything the Late Ivana Trump Said Regarding the Presidency of Her Former Husband, Donald Trump

Ivana Trump, popularly known for her captivating presence as a model and her relentless drive as a businesswoman, was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992. She was the mother to their first three children as well. Meanwhile, during the period of Donald's presidency, although she mostly stayed out of the limelight, Ivana did express her opinions from time to time, which occasionally brought attention to her perspectives on his handling of political affairs. Her comments and statements resonated with a mix of observation and support for him, as per People. Here are some compelling statements Ivana made regarding the former President of the United States.

1. Ivana asserted that Donald caught COVID-19 because he was 'careless'

The COVID-19 pandemic posed a significant challenge throughout Trump's presidency. In October 2020, both Donald and his wife, Melania Trump, contracted the virus, leading to his hospitalization at Walter Reed Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Ivana, closely monitored the news for updates on the then-president's health. Ivana expressed how this period was very stressful for her and their children. "He was careless, he didn't think it would happen to him," Ivana said, considering his attitude towards the pandemic. "I'm going to be afraid until he gets well and he gets out of it," she added.

2. Ivana backed the former President's stance on immigration

When Ivana made an appearance on the morning show Loose Women, her remarks about immigrants stirred controversy and drew criticism. As a Czech-born businesswoman, she delivered a statement that ignited a wave of debate. "I have absolutely no problem with the immigrants, but they have to come to the country legally," she said. She further added, "They have to get a job, they have to pay taxes like the rest of Americans and just live and be well and just [mesh] in the society." Ivana also expressed her deep pride in her former partner, specifically highlighting his accomplishments concerning immigration.

3. Ivana believed that daughter Ivanka Trump has the potential to be the first woman POTUS

During an interview with Loose Women, Ivana also advocated that the idea of her daughter, Ivanka Trump, becoming the first female President of the United States was quite possible. She emphasized Ivanka's diligent efforts alongside her father during his tenure in the White House. "I tell you, I think, she's in the White House every day, you know? She's next to her father every day. She knows all that is going around," she said. "She's smart as hell, she's beautiful, she's au courant. How much more you can have?" Ivana firmly added.

4. Ivana asserted her position as the ‘first Trump lady’

During her interview with Good Morning America, Ivana disclosed that she had a direct line to the White House and had some conversations with her former husband. However, she also admitted a sense of hesitancy in reaching out to the former President frequently as she acknowledged the presence of Melania in his life. "I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife, okay? I’m first lady,” she added. Moving further, a spokeswoman for Melania soon addressed Ivana's statement, dismissing its significance.

5. Ivana usually advised the ex-president

During her conversation with Jim Axelrod on CBS Sunday Morning, Ivana disclosed that she was the one who provided advice to Donald regarding his infamous tweets. “He asks me, 'Should I tweet, should I not tweet?' I said, ‘I think you should tweet. It’s a new way, a new technology,” said Ivana. In another interview, she recalled offering advice to Donald on the topic of aging gracefully. Additionally, she disclosed that Donald did not like to celebrate his birthdays. The report from People suggested that Ivana stood out as one of the few individuals to whom Donald genuinely paid attention.

6. Ivana sensed that Donald was missing his old life as he launched his second presidential campaign

Ivana made an appearance on The Ray D'Arcy Show in Ireland, engaging in discussions regarding the potential for the ex-president's second term in office. “I think he’s missing a little bit of his old life,” she said. She further added, “You know he was in Trump Tower, and he would go to Mar-a-Lago, he would go to play golf on Westchester, and things like that. Now, from 8 o’clock in the morning to midnight, he’s working, working, working and everybody shoves at him the problem of the country.” She also expressed her lack of envy towards him, considering that she believed he would have been extremely exhausted.

7. Ivana desired for everything 'to be over with' after Donald's first presidency

As per Vanity Fair, Ivana was prepared to leave her ex-husband's presidency behind in the past. In an interview after his re-election, she expressed her eagerness to move forward and leave that chapter behind her. “I just want this whole thing to be over with, one way or the other,” she said. She further mentioned that Donald didn't handle losing well and suggested that he might not take the results lightly. Regarding their children's participation in Donald's campaign, she said, "I just want them to be able to live their normal lives. Not the Washington life and all that, just in New York or wherever they're going to be and just live their normal lives."

