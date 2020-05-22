Democratic Nominee Joe Biden Will Likely Put A Woman On His Ticket In November

Senator Amy Klobuchar is reportedly being vetted by the Biden campaign to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 presidential election, according to CBS News.

The Minnesota Democrat was the most recent candidate asked to undergo vetting by the Biden campaign in hopes of her running as Biden’s choice for vice president.

However, Klobuchar is just one of the potential running mates that the former vice president might choose. His campaign is looking into multiple potential candidates, the most promising of whom appear to be women.

Biden campaign aides are going over the background of several candidates, including Florida Representative Val Demings. The former police chief and second term representative of the Orlando area announced in a recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show that “I am on the shortlist and I’m honored to be on the shortlist.”

“If Vice President Biden asked me to serve along with him, I would be honored to do just that.”

Tonight @RepValDemings (D-Fla) is on my @SXMProgress show to discuss what more needs to be done to help communities of color combat the impact of the coronavirus and more. LIVE 6:30PMET on @SIRIUSXM channel 127 LISTEN FREE at https://t.co/zp7lcCTGuP pic.twitter.com/hT4mdh7SO2 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 20, 2020

In addition to several male contenders, former Democratic presidential hopefuls are on the shortlist, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Kamala Harris. Several political pundits have voiced their opinion that the two former presidential candidates are the most likely to get the nod from Biden.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is being pushed to the Democratic nominee by several Latino leaders and prominent African-Americans have advocated for former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

Biden has tasked a four-person team to help him find his running mate consisting of former Senator Chris Dodd, of Connecticut; Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, Democrat of Delaware; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Some of Biden’s former White House staffers are also assisting including his former White House and Senate counsel.

It looks like Americans won’t have to wait long to hear who the Democratic nominee’s running mate will be, however. According to CBS, Biden expects his team’s vetting process to be wrapped up in just over a month. The former vice president quoted his POTUS, former President Barack Obama, when talking about his ideology in choosing a running mate.

“I need someone who’s going to be, as Barack said, ‘simpatico with me,’ who is a real partner in progress and is ready to be president on a moment’s notice. There are a lot of women out there with the experience to do that job.”

Republican nominee and current President Donald Trump weighed in on Biden’s conundrum saying he should pick Warren. Trump’s recommendation was based on his belief that Warren is responsible for Biden’s win by not dropping out of the race. According to Trump, Senator Bernie Sanders would have won the nomination if Warren had dropped out sooner.