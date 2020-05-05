Donald Trump Says Joe Biden ‘Owes’ Elizabeth Warren & Should Pick Her As His Running Mate

President Donald Trump spoke to The New York Post on Monday and revealed his thoughts on the trajectory of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden‘s campaign and his possible running mates. According to the real estate mogul, the former vice president should select Massachusett’s Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who he often calls “Pocahontas” due to her previous claims of Native American heritage.

“I think Elizabeth Warren is responsible for Joe Biden’s win because she didn’t drop out and [Vermont Sen.] Bernie [Sanders] would have won every single state on Super Tuesday,” the president said.

Trump claimed Warren is responsible for Biden’s success more than any other person, including South Carolina Rep.Jim Clyburn, who endorsed Biden in February and is credited by many as a vital part of the Biden campaign’s revival.

Nevertheless, Trump expressed doubt that Biden, who faces a sexual assault allegation and questions of mental preparedness for the presidency, will be able to secure the nomination. If the 77-year-old politician does secure the Democratic Party presidential nomination, Trump says it will be directly linked to Warren’s decision to drop from the race.

“She was responsible for his win, so therefore I think he owes an obligation to pick Pocahontas,” Trump said.

Warren (71%) tops the list of who Democratic voters want Biden to consider for VP in new @CBSNews poll. She’s followed by Harris, Abrams and Klobuchar. Warren (36%) also leads at the poll in Democratic voters’ first choice for. VP. pic.twitter.com/yyno3nyZ5O — Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) May 3, 2020

As The Inquisitr reported, a new CBS News poll published on Sunday claimed Warren was the top choice for Biden’s running mate among Democratic voters. In particular, 36 percent of the survey’s respondents said Biden should pick Warren. In second was California Sen. Kamala Harris with 19 percent support, in third former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams with 14 percent, and in fourth Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 13 percent.

Trump addressed the possibility of Biden selecting Abrams, who The New York Post claims is the most blatant in her push for the vice-presidential position but suggested it would not likely happen.

“If you look at Stacey Abrams, I was the one that went to Georgia and fought Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama,” Trump said, referring to Abrams’ high-profile endorsements that ultimately didn’t pull her across the finish line.

Biden insiders reportedly agree with Trump and do not take Abrams’ campaign for the role seriously. Others believe that Warren doesn’t have a shot, either. Writing for CBS Boston, Jon Keller argued that selecting Warren would not likely help Biden’s campaign. In particular, Keller pointed to Warren’s poor primary performance in New Hampshire — just north of her home state — as well as the bad blood between her supporters and those of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.