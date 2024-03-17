6 Warning Signs Due to Which Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift May Not End Up Together in the Long Term

Possible Difficulties For The Well-Known Couple

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Shaw

Since they 'formally' began dating in 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship—which began sooner than anybody realized—has been a hot topic of discussion among the general public. However, some red flags and difficulties have emerged as these two well-known celebrities negotiate the complications of a relationship in the spotlight, throwing doubt on whether they will actually end up together in the long haul. The obstacles they encounter, while not unprecedented in the realm of celebrities, could be a potential deal-breaker if things go haywire. Here is a list of a few red flags that might affect their relationship in the long run.

1. Different Degree of Pressure on the Pair

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

The duo is undoubtedly under much more strain from Swift's fan base. Swifties all over the world are obsessed with the couple and are closely following each move they make, analyzing and debating even the tiniest changes they come across. As reported by Newsweek, a new theory emerged which highlighted the "Green Line Test." The fact Swift snatched Kelce for a kiss, according to supporters of the 'test,' is a very terrible indication of the relationship. The test is based on the body-language hypothesis, which states that a couple's positioning while taking pictures together may reveal a lot about their relationship. Due to the public's intense curiosity about their interpersonal dynamics, every action—or inaction—is closely watched. For the two, there is an additional degree of labor involved in sustaining a genuine relationship in the midst of this.

2. Kelce May Not Be into 'High Maintainance'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Al Bello

Even more insight into Kelce's dating preferences was provided via his open chat on the Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast. The NFL player said that he has typically stayed away from 'high-maintenance' women, citing a great dislike for conceit or a feeling of superiority. He further added that he would prefer 'grounded' women more and said, "I'm out the door. I've never been a part of that." He also confessed, "If you're arrogant or you think you're snooty or higher or above people, that's the biggest turnoff for me."

3. Both Met Each Other's Families Too Quickly

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

As reported by Glam, relationship expert Susan Trombetti claimed, "Getting close to friends and family SO fast. Yes, it can be a good thing, but it seems to be a lot [and] very fast. Cheering him on with teammates' wives and his mom, dinners with Brittany Mahomes, etc., all does feel fast." In the realm of celebrity relationships, the brief overview of family dynamics might be considered a big stride. This early familial participation gives a new dimension to Swift and Kelce's connection. Whether the quick family integration is a sign of their strong relationship or a warning sign early in their romance, fans and experts alike can't help but wonder.

4. Swift's Alleged Attachment Issues

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

One recurrent element is Swift's history of assiduously blending into her partner's family. After just five weeks of dating, she spent Thanksgiving with actor Jake Gyllenhaal's family in 2010. When Swift was seen going to one of Kelce's games with his mother, many felt this pattern had reappeared. A relationship expert told The Daily Mail, "If you get attached easily and early, it could be a sign you have an anxious attachment style. People with anxious attachment styles cling to others because they are afraid of being abandoned."

5. The Paparazzi Pressure

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Carr

Swift and Kelce can face new obstacles in their relationship as a result of the paparazzi's unrelenting pursuit of them. Relationship expert Trombetti added, "The paparazzi that stakes the two of them out is a major problem. It's part of being in the spotlight, but it's more because they will report on everything and make it into something that it's not, which can cause distrust between the couples. They are waiting for anything that isn't to make it look like dirt."

6. Travis Kelce Snapped at His Coach

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire

The Chiefs tight end lost his cool and yelled at Andy Reid in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City and the San Francisco 49ers, which caused Reid to stumble. The incident was caught on video by CBS. As Kelce seemed to be shouting and clinging to Reid's arms, Jerick McKinnon intervened, defused the situation, and pushed Kelce away. Although this kind of conduct is ideally limited to important games when tensions are very high, this episode gave fans a clearer picture of Kelce's competitive attitude, displaying a nuanced mix of intensity and unplanned emotions. Some fans have felt this encounter between the player and his coach was a huge red flag, with many expressing their views on social media as well.