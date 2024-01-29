Ed Kelce Didn't Know Taylor Swift's Name Until His Son Travis Kelce Started Dating Her: "Oh My God..."

While Taylor Swift is arguably the most prominent pop star globally, an interesting encounter unfolded when Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, reportedly didn't recognize Swift during their initial meeting, as detailed by E! News. This amusing incident was shared during Ed's appearance on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on Friday, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his introduction to the pop sensation. Ed said, "When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he's not there." Moreover, upon spotting Swift in the crowd, he recalls turning to his girlfriend Maureen and uttering something.

He said, "Oh my god, I know this kid, but I don't know what her name is. Jeez, you know, like a real idiot. And [my girlfriend] says, 'You don't know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.'" Even though he couldn't immediately recall her name at that moment, Ed acknowledges the substantial fanbase and influence of the 12-time Grammy winner. Following some time spent with the accomplished singer, Ed is convinced that her success is genuine. The specific game during which this incident occurred wasn't specified earlier. Nevertheless, multiple photographs depict him and Swift together in a suite at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, as detailed by Today.

He further said, "I think she's out there following her passion, doing what she knows and what she enjoys, and people are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean?" Contrastingly, someone seemingly well-versed in all things Swift is Travis's mother, Donna Kelce. Ever since Swift and Travis's relationship became public, these two women have been spotted side by side at various games. In a previous interview back in October last year, Donna candidly discussed her son's personal life. Donna also shared insights on how fans of both sports and Swift have warmly embraced her.

Meanwhile, according to PEOPLE, Ed also added, "It's funny because last year, Donna and I — were shown on TV screens, and we had some articles that were done. So, our [names were] out there. We were so popular, the Commissioner offered to let us sit in the box for the Super Bowl." He also disclosed that their popularity has increased since Travis began his relationship with Swift, garnering recognition from a larger audience.

In the October 18th episode of their New Heights podcast, the NFL star playfully bantered with his brother, Jason Kelce. While referring to Swift and his dad he said, "You can see in this picture all he's doing is just pumping her up. He's started listening to her music a little more." The songstress behind "Love Story" and the athlete from the Kansas City Chiefs made their relationship public in October 2023. However, when Swift was declared Time's 2023 Person of the Year in December, she mentioned they were already dating by that time.