During the December 7th episode of the show, The View's co-hosts engaged in a discussion about the 'legitimacy' of Taylor Swift's latest accolade. They were talking about TIME’s 'Person Of The Year' for 2023. While a few popular women backed the achievements of the pop sensation, Sunny Hostin had different opinions. She expressed by showing her discontentment with the publication's decision. Meanwhile, Hostin also suggested an alternative recipient of the honor. As per Fox News, Hostin further proposed that the likes of the Donald Trump prosecutors or the Hollywood strikers might have been more befitting contenders for the prestigious title.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ray Tamarra

Also Read: When Travis Kelce Wore a John Mayer Tee to Prevent Speculation About Romance With Taylor Swift

Hostin said, "They also had a couple of other people, that seemed to me, if the motto for the magazine is ‘the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives.’" "I was a little struck by it," she added. However, fellow television personality Whoopi Goldberg disagreed with Hostin's stance and had reservations about her argument on the show. "We have sat at this table and talked about this girl and everything she’s done for most of the year," said Goldberg. Furthermore, she emphasized that the title is given to the individual who has made a significant impact, asserting that Swift's influence has been notably remarkable, according to her perspective.

Furthermore, when analyzing the extensive impact of Swift's Eras Tour on pop culture and the thriving local economies across the world, Goldberg concurred that Swift's influence carries a distinct weight and significance. Additionally, as detailed by OK! Magazine, Alyssa Farah Griffin supported Goldberg's sentiments, shedding light on Swift's significant rise as a phenomenon and a formidable force. Griffin emphasized Swift's capability to effect positive change within the nation, affirming that Swift consistently channels her influence whenever the opportunity arises to make a meaningful impact for the betterment of society.

Some of her "competition" included the presidents of Russia and China, and Barbie... 🤣 — Drunk Uncle (@DrunkUncle916) December 7, 2023

Also Read: Taylor Swift Experienced 'Career Death' And Was In A 'Dark Space' After Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Feud

Taking the discussion further, Hostin clarified that her comments weren't meant to take away Swift's achievements but rather express her surprise at the decision. She further commended Swift as an outstanding performer and highlighted her multifaceted roles as a humanitarian, philanthropist, and accomplished songwriter.

Why? She wanted to see a black man or black woman? Taylor deserves it she ruled the music industry this year — SirJoe (@SirJoey13) December 8, 2023

Also Read: Elon Musk Has This Unfiltered Advice for Taylor Swift After Her Time’s Person of the Year Win

Hostin compared Swift's recent recognition with the prior recipients of the title, mentioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the previous year's winner and Elon Musk as the winner in 2021. Notably, Swift has become a recurring topic on the daytime TV program, as various media reports have indicated. Meanwhile, she was in the spotlight on the list of nine candidates contending for the prestigious title.

Was it a slow news year, or am I missing something? What did Taylor Swift actually DO this year besides a successful music tour and dating Travis Kelce? — RuZZia dēlenda est | #NAFO 🌻🇺🇸 (@CourtneyRigo) December 7, 2023

Furthermore, according to TIME, the Person of the Year title is given to individuals who have significantly impacted and influenced the current headlines. This prestigious award has been a tradition held annually since its inception in 1927. TIME further clarifies its criteria, specifying that the recipient—whether an individual, a collective group, or even a groundbreaking concept—is selected based on their influence and the extent of their impact on the global landscape over the preceding 12 months.

More from Inquisitr

Travis Kelce Had a Huge Crush on This Blonde Beauty and It Wasn't Taylor Swift

Here's Why Taylor Swift Refuses To Play One Of Her Most Emotional Songs Live Henceforth