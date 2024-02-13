Fans Concerned for Taylor Swift After BF Travis Kelce Got Aggressive With Coach During Super Bowl

During Sunday's Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers, tensions flared as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was seen shouting at the coach on the sidelines following a rocky start. Some viewed Kelce's reaction as overly intense, raising concerns that he might be a cause for worry for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Should Travis Kelce be fined for his behavior during the Super Bowl?



Some are calling it "Roid Rage"



I am a Chiefs fan. My family knows Patrick personally.



I love Travis and Taylor Swift 😁



I do not approve of grabbing the coach. pic.twitter.com/wAWvvrE1sE — My2Cents🙏🏻Repost/Like (@remy2cents) February 12, 2024

Kelce's temporary removal from the game led to a fumble by the team's running back, Isiah Pacheco, further fueling his frustration. Although Kelce's charge towards Reid surprised the 65-year-old coach, reports from the Daily Mail suggest Reid didn't appear angered by his tight end's actions.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Steph Chambers

In the midst of it all, Swift's fans expressed concern over Kelce's conduct, taking to X, formerly referred to as Twitter, to voice their criticisms. One user wrote, "And just like that I’m suddenly less excited about Travis Kelce. You don’t get to ape up someone all aggressive like just because you’re frustrated. Taylor, my darling, my dove, my lamb, this is a big red flag." Additionally, sports commentator Jason Whitlock also tweeted about the incident by writing, "Travis Kelce just ran up on one of the greatest coaches in NFL history and shoved him during the Super Bowl. I think that's a story that Jim and Tony have to address. This is wild."

And just like that I’m suddenly less excited about Travis Kelce. You don’t get to ape up someone all aggressive like just because you’re frustrated.



Taylor, my darling, my dove, my lamb, this is a big red flag. pic.twitter.com/uaggVrGjnI — Kiersten Warren (@KierstenWarren) February 12, 2024

Another social media user wrote, "If he treats his coach that way on the most televised event, how does he treat Taylor when he gets mad? This is wild." A fourth user stated, "Up until 2 weeks ago I liked Travis Kelce. After seeing what he did to Justin Tucker it really pissed me off…. Now, treating your own coach like this?"

Travis Kelce owes the coach an apology. This is wildly unprofessional, rude and disrespectful. I don't care how "passionate" you are or what the stakes, you DO NOT behave like this. https://t.co/qbbCjZL0AG — Golding (@GoldingGirl617) February 12, 2024

Kelce was observed forcefully colliding with Reid, causing the coach to stumble, while Kelce persisted in moving toward him, gripping his arm tightly and shouting directly at him. It was teammate Jerick McKinnon who finally stepped in, pulling Kelce away from Reid, according to OK! Magazine.

Travis Kelce just ran up on one of the greatest coaches in NFL history and shoved him during the Super Bowl. I think that's a story that Jim and Tony have to address. This is wild. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) February 12, 2024

Reid opted out of the typical halftime interviews, possibly to avoid questions about the incident. Meanwhile, despite the heated moments during the game, Kelce will probably find solace and calming support from his girlfriend. Reports suggest the power couple has been contemplating their future together once the football season concludes. An insider revealed, "It’s not a question of if, it's when. They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together." The source then added, "He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football. He’s fully committed to their relationship."

Up until 2 weeks ago I liked Travis Kelce. After seeing what he did to Justin Tucker it really pissed me off…. Now, treating your own coach like this?



Travis Kelce is an asshole pic.twitter.com/1mUyuWWSsm — OJ3PO (@opaque1) February 12, 2024

Kelce's association with the 14-time Grammy winner has propelled him into mainstream popularity. Swift's relationship with Kelce has drawn in a younger female audience to the NFL. The Chiefs boast a 9-3 record with Swift in attendance, witnessing all three of Kansas City's playoff victories live. Moreover, Kelce's reputation as one of the NFL's top tight ends predates his relationship with Swift, but he is now often recognized primarily as the partner of the Anti-Hero singer. During the Super Bowl broadcast on Nickelodeon, Kelce was even identified not by his name, but simply as 'Taylor Swift's boyfriend'.