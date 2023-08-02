Kylie Jenner Says She Was "Violated" by Aggressive Paparazzi, Shot Invasive Photo of Hers

Life wasn't always easy for Kendall and Kylie Jenner as they grew up in the spotlight. Despite being the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, both faced harsh treatment from the paparazzi. During the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, the sisters were seen walking Kylie's dogs alongside Scott Disick. The Jenners then took the opportunity to reflect on their experiences receiving media and paparazzi attention during their teenage years.

They recalled a distressing incident where a photographer reportedly took photos of Kylie's dress, shedding light on the challenges they faced dealing with invasive media attention during that period. "I remember when I was 19, and I was wearing this colorful dress. As I was getting in the car, the [photographer dives] on the ground, gets his camera up my skirt, and takes a picture. I’m literally so violated. I’m crying in the car; I’m stressed out the whole night and the next day. The photo of my vagina is going to come out,"

The photo, indeed, was published in the Daily Mail, revealing a glimpse of Kylie's underwear between her legs. The caption accompanying the photo was demeaning, reading "Kylie with little dignity" and suggesting she had little respect for herself. "Now I understand why this happens to women, like the Britney Spears situation and s—t, The photo came out, and you can see my underwear a little bit between my legs. And the caption was like, ‘Kylie with a little dignity,’ [like] I had little respect for myself. [As if] you didn’t fully just violate ME?!" mom of two said.

The beauty mogul then recalled the time, when she and Kendall were merely 16 years old, when certain paparazzi allegedly used to follow them around, intentionally attempting to provoke a reaction. She recounted that these photographers would resort to using sexist slurs and bring up their sisters' well-known controversies in an effort to incite negative responses from them. "Oh my god, they would say, ‘Are you a whore just like your sister?’" Kendall recalled while talking to her sister. "We were 16 years old. ‘Hey, little sluts. Are you guys going to have a sex tape like your sister?’ When are you guys gonna get naked, you little sluts?" the 26 year old added to the statement.

In a confessional interview, Kylie expressed that she believes she has successfully overcome the negative attention she faced in the past. “I’m surprised I’m still, like, a happy normal person, everything I’ve been through, I think having, honestly, a good family that’s going through the same thing, we have such a great support system.” In her own confessional, Kendall shared her agreement, emphasizing that they had grown into genuinely decent individuals despite all the strange and challenging experiences they had witnessed or encountered throughout their lives: “I think we grew into really decent people through all the weird, s---- things that we’ve seen or experienced through our lives, but we just, I don’t know,”

