WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Shares ‘Simpsons’ GIF To Show Frustration Over Apparent Burial

Last month, Monday Night Raw superstar Cedric Alexander took to Twitter to express frustration with his lack of a role on the red brand’s flagship show. After yet another quick and clean loss, the former Cruiserweight Champion seemed to hint at this dissatisfaction once again, returning to the social media platform to share an animated GIF symbolizing how little time he got on the latest episode of Raw.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, the March 9 edition of Raw featured Riddick Moss — a wrestler who had debuted on the main roster in January — successfully defending his 24/7 Championship against Alexander in a squash match. Following this contest, the disgruntled superstar tweeted a two-second GIF from an episode of The Simpsons, where Abe “Grampa” Simpson quickly walks in and out of the burlesque house where his grandson Bart is working as a doorman. This tweet was later reposted by Alexander’s wife, AEW star Big Swole, who commented about “the mess of it all” in her caption.

Moss’ win over Alexander was not the first time this month that he defended the 24/7 title against a wrestler who is purportedly getting “buried” by WWE chairman Vince McMahon. On the March 2 episode of Monday Night Raw, he won in similar fashion against Ricochet — another rumored favorite of Raw executive director Paul Heyman whom McMahon has allegedly soured on in recent weeks.

Prior to Alexander’s seeming burial as part of the red brand’s lower card, he was getting significant television time in the summer of 2019, feuding with AJ Styles for the United States Championship and participating in an angle with Roman Reigns. However, it wasn’t long before he started taking losses to several Raw mid-carders, as reports late last year suggested that McMahon had “given up” on him, despite Heyman’s endorsement of him as a name to watch out for.

As of this writing, Alexander’s tweet on February 12 about how feeling frustrated is an “understatement” remains pinned on his Twitter timeline. As speculated by WrestlingNews.co, there’s always a chance that McMahon will change his mind about the former 205 Live mainstay and give him more television time or place him in an important storyline. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case at the moment, as neither Alexander nor Ricochet are booked to appear at WrestleMania 36 next month. The publication speculated that both men might simply end up as one of the many wrestlers included in this year’s edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.