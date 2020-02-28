Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Will Be A ‘Great Mom’

The actor says that his relationship with his new wife changed his life.

Chris Pratt is opening up about his relationship with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. During an appearance on E!’s In the Room, the actor spoke with host and friend Jason Kennedy about the ways that Schwarzenegger had changed his life, according to People.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom,” Pratt said.

During the interview, Pratt also opened up about how Schwarzenegger manages to compensate for his weaknesses, even as he thinks about their future together.

“She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said.

Schwarzenegger is the eldest child of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. At age 30, Katherine their eldest child, and she also has a younger sister and two younger brothers.

Pratt, who’s 40, has been doing interviews to promote Onward, the new Pixar animated film that co-stars him and fellow Marvel star Tom Holland. Pratt said that, when he’s promoting a movie, he often finds it difficult to wrangle his own thoughts.

“My nickname on these press tours is Yard Sale because I’m such a scatterbrain. And she doesn’t mind helping me with that stuff. It’s a good match,” Pratt said.

Although the Avengers: Infinity War actor is busy with press right now, sources have told People that the couple is eager to begin having children as soon as possible. In the meantime, Katherine is acting as a stepmom to Pratt’s son from his marriage to Anna Farris. Apparently, Pratt’s son Jack was a part of their relationship even in its early stages. Reports suggest that Katherine takes after her father, and is “like a big kid.” That makes her a perfect match for Jack, and sources tell People the two love doing things together.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were married on June 8, 2019. Before that, the two dated for for around a year. They were first spotted together in June of 2018, and they spent their first Thanksgiving together in November of that year. Sources have told People that Pratt knows Schwarzenegger’s family well, and feels comfortable around them.

Pratt has also been very willing to hit his new father-in-law up for workout tips. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Arnold said that it was among the first topics the two discussed.