‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Criticized By Fans For Social Media Weight Loss Promo

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer took to her social media recently to post a weight loss promotion. Posting a photo of herself looking slim, she held up her phone which showed the Flat Tummy app. Along with the photo, she talked about the weight loss promotion.

The mom-of-three announced that she was “starting the new year off” with the app to ensure she sticks to her “resolutions.” She explained that the app included healthy recipes and workouts. She also added the hashtag “ad” to the caption.

In the photo, Leah is wearing a coral-colored cropped shirt and black pants as she sits on a couch. She wears her long brown hair down and in loose curls. Her nails look freshly manicured and she accessorized her comfy look with a gold necklace that read “Leah.” She is smiling for the photo and although the photo had over 4,000 likes, some fans voiced their criticisms in the comments.

“I love you Leah, but I am quite disappointed with this post,” one commenter wrote including a sad face emoji.

“Don’t advertise this to anyone especially younger viewers it’s so unhealthy and unregulated,” another commenter wrote on Leah’s post.

Many announced in the comments that they would be unfollowing the reality show star following her weight loss promo post.

Despite the negative comments on her photo, Leah didn’t post any replies to the comments. She also posted the ad on Twitter and fans criticized the post on that social media platform as well.

One Twitter user replied to her post writing, “stop preying on the insecurities of people with body image issues at the beginning of the year. Shame on you.”

As on Instagram, some users announced in the Twitter comments that they would be unfollowing the reality show star. However, while there were plenty of replies on Leah’s post, she didn’t reply to any of the comments.

Leah Messer appeared on Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast last month and revealed that she is now a vegetarian. She explained that she adopted the lifestyle back in October. She revealed that since she stopped eating meat, she was eating things like rice and beans as well as pasta. Leah’s reveal that she was a vegetarian didn’t come without criticism, either, though. According to a report from Teen Mom Talk Now, some Reddit users felt Leah was misinformed about some things. These things included nutrients and calories.