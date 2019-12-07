‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Reveals She Is Now A Vegetarian

Leah Messer recently joined Lindsie Chrisley and her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry on their Coffee Convos podcast where she talked about many things, including her recent decision to become a vegetarian.

According to a report from Teen Mom Talk Now, the women were talking about their love of animals when Kailyn brought up the loss of her dog, Bear, which was shown on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2. It was then that Leah explained that she made the decision to stop eating meat after her dog died earlier this year.

“After my dog died, I [realized] he had feelings and… I don’t want to eat any of that,” she told Lindsie and Kail about her recent choice to change her diet to exclude meat.

Leah explained that while she has only been a vegetarian since October, she has “no desire whatsoever” to eat any meat. However, she did explain that sometimes her mind will mess with her.

“My mind f*cks with me, so sometimes I’m like, ‘Ooh, I really want chicken wings,’ but then I’m like, ‘How the f*ck did I say that in my mind?'” Leah said.

Since she isn’t eating any meat, what is the mom-of-three eating? Leah opened up about what she eats now that she isn’t eating meat, explaining that her diet consists of a lot of beans and rice. She then revealed that she has recently been on a “pasta kick.”

“I thought I was going to gain so much weight because I was eating so many carbs, but our body breaks down the carbs differently when we’re not eating meat,” Leah explained to the podcast hosts.

Of course, some fans spoke out about Leah’s claims. According to the report, Reddit users spoke out and while many supported Leah’s decision to stop eating meat, they felt that she was misinformed about some things including nutrients and calories.

Loading...

While on the podcast, her new lifestyle choice wasn’t the only thing the mom-of-three opened up about, though. Leah also spoke about her upcoming book, which is set to be released next year. The book will talk about her life growing up in West Virginia before she started to share her life on MTV’s Teen Mom 2.

While fans have had the opportunity to see Leah’s life on television, she will be sharing with fans parts of her life that have not been shown on camera in her new book.