Tom Bergeron Reveals This Iconic ‘DWTS’ Feature May Disappear From Season 28

The host of Dancing with the Stars Tom Bergeron revealed on Twitter that there will be one staple of the ABC reality competition dancing series that might fall by the wayside as the show begins its 28th season this fall.

In a Twitter post dated early July, Tom penned that fans would see the return of judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli but not their iconic “10” paddles, which the trio uses to award the highest score to a performing celebrity and their dance pro partner.

This would signal a major shift in the competition, but the DWTS host was tight-lipped as to what that change would mean when it came to scoring. Will there be no more 10s given? How will the show give its highest accolade to performers? This will likely be revealed as the season debuts, along with a new show scoring system that was teased to be set in place after fans retaliated against the show at the close of Season 27 when Bobby Bones was declared the winner.

Bobby, who viewers believed was likable but didn’t have the dance talent of the two runners-up of the season, Disney star Milo Manheim and Harry Potter‘s Evanna Lynch, who came in second and third place respectively.

Tom noted on Twitter in a post from June 4 where he stated, “Just had a first meeting regarding Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. Major takeaway; we hear you.”

Fans quickly responded to the lovable host, who bantered back and forth on Twitter with several users. He noted to one social media user who said he shouldn’t be the one addressing this problem by stating that he loved the show’s passionate fans.

Prior to the reported voting revamp, the show’s voting procedure was to give equal weight to the judges’ scores and viewer votes. This ambitious voting procedure worked in earlier seasons. However, as fans of particular celebrities quickly found out through banding together on all platforms of social media and phone votes, they could continue to push their favorites forward even if they were not as skilled a performer as others in the competition.

Happy to take "the heat," which is really only passionate fans sharing strong opinions. Most shows would kill for that problem. Plus, not to bury the lead, I wear asbestos underwear ???? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) June 4, 2019

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke revealed to Deadline that the show will attempt to go after bigger stars than they have in a long time. The Inquisitr recently reported that 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt was interested in joining the latest season of the series, as was as gymnast Katelyn Ohashi.

The 28th season of Dancing with the Stars, as well as its new retooled format and voting procedures, will debut on ABC beginning Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.