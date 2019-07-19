These Celebrities Are Reportedly Interested In Competing On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Dancing with the Stars will make its long-awaited return to ABC after a year hiatus in September and already rumors are swirling regarding the new season, including what to expect, new show themes, and most of all, which celebrities will be competing for the show’s coveted mirrorball trophy.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke revealed in an interview with Deadline in May that this year the show will be “going after bigger stars than we have in a long time.” While Burke did not reveal which celebrities would be headed to the ballroom, Oprah Magazine reported that there are two that they believe would love a shot at learning the Samba, Cha Cha, and Argentine Tango.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and gymnast/viral video star Katelyn Ohashi are two stars cited by Oprah Magazine that have expressed interest in the reality dance competition series, which was recently honored with four Emmy nominations.

Love Hewitt once said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she would love a shot at mirrorball glory.

The 9-1-1 star remarked to the news outlet, “I love Dancing with the Stars… I’m ready!”

She later added that she might be way too nervous to attempt to learn ballroom dancing, but if she would be asked by producers to try, she would certainly agree.

In May, retired gymnast Ohashi also revealed she would love a try on the dance floor and said that she already has a professional partner in mind, Sasha Farber, who was paired with her friend and fellow gymnast Simone Giles in 2017.

“She did absolutely amazing,” Ohashi said to Los Angeles Magazine.

The gymnast would likely be a perfect fit for the show, as her routines have gone viral for their stunning choreography to pop tunes from artists such as Tina Turner and Beyonce.

The show came under fire during its last season when radio personality Bobby Bones walked away with a big win, beating out more competent dancers such as Disney star Milo Manheim and Harry Potter film series star Evanna Lynch. Fans were furious, continuing their uproar that in past seasons and culminating with Bones’ win, the show was a popularity contest and not a show about real talent in the ballroom.

Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron said in a tweet posted in June that he was in talks with producers about the new season and that the show heard the pleas from fans, alluding to the fact that changes would be implemented to the show’s past questionable voting procedures.

Just had first meeting re: Season 28 of @DancingABC. Major takeaway; we hear you #DWTS — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) June 4, 2019

He later explained that Bones won due to the voting procedures that were set in place “at that time,” again alluding to a big change ahead for the new season of the series.

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC on Monday, September 16.