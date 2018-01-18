‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Speaks Out On His Exit From The Show

Days of Our Lives fans watched this week as one of the most beloved characters said a sad farewell to Salem. Actor Kyler Pettis, who plays the beloved character of Theo Carver, appeared for the final time. DOOL fans watched as Theo said a tearful farewell to his father Abe, sister Lani, girlfriend Claire Brady, best friend Ciara Brady, and other family and friends such as Chad and Abigail DiMera, Stefan DiMera, and JJ Deveraux.

According to a Jan. 17 tweet from Kyler Pettis, the actor wanted to thank all of his fans who have supported him throughout his journey on Days of Our Lives, as well as the cast and crew of DOOL. Pettis, who portrayed a young man with autism, says he was “honored” to represent such a character, and even thanked his on-screen alter ego, Theo, for teaching him heart and spirit can help him conquer anything in life.

Kyler Pettis’ character, Theo Carver, left Salem in order to travel to South Africa for a year to enroll in a special program that he hoped would help him walk again. As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Theo was paralyzed due to wounds he suffered after getting shot by JJ Deveraux. JJ, a police officer, had believed that Theo was an armed and dangerous criminal. JJ had asked Theo to drop what he believed to be a weapon, and shot into the dark after he failed to do so.

While Days of Our Lives is sending Theo off for a year, it doesn’t seem like Kyler Pettis will return in the role. So, if the NBC soap opera ever does want to bring the beloved character back to Salem, it seems that a recast may be in order. Sadly, DOOL fans usually don’t always do well with recasts. However, some recasts have been very well received, such as actor Billy Flynn in the role of Chad DiMera.

Fans can tune in to see how Salem will change without the presence of Theo Carver by watching Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for time details.