‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: New Andre Murder Suspect & Shocking Cover Up Revealed

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that a huge murder mystery is about to kick off in Salem. As many DOOL fans already know, Andre DiMera, is set to be killed off of the NBC soap opera, and his death will lead to a shocking turn of events, and maybe even land some innocent people behind bars.

According to a Jan. 17 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Andre DiMera’s murder will shock everyone in Salem, and there will be plenty of suspects. It seems that nearly everyone will be a suspect in the murder investigation, including Vivian Alamain, Stefan O. DiMera, Chad DiMera, Gabi Hernandez, and more. However, there will be one suspect that stands out in the mind of Roman Brady.

The latest Days of our Lives speculation claims that Roman Brady will come to believe that Anna DiMera, his ex-wife whom he’s recently romantically reconnected with, may have actually killed Andre. As DOOL fans watched this week, Anna and Andre had a run in at Doug’s Place, and Anna didn’t hold back her feelings towards him. Viewers may remember that Andre is the twin brother of Anna’s former husband, Tony DiMera, whom she has yet to fully get over. Anna’s love for Tony has been a driving force within her, and it seems it may have led her to commit murder.

Roman will reportedly grow suspicious of Anna and decide that he needs to help her cover her tracks for the time that Andre was murdered. As Hope and Rafe will take the lead on the murder investigation, Hope will reportedly see that Roman has been digging around. Days of our Lives viewers will likely see Hope tell her former brother-in-law and co-worker to butt out of the investigation, but if his old police instincts kick in, and he refuses to listen to Hope, he may end up drawing more attention to himself and Anna.

Days of our Lives spoilers have yet to confirm if Anna is actually Andre DiMera’s killer, or if one of the other obvious suspects may have taken his life. However, some DOOL viewers believe that the possibility of Tony DiMera returning and being named the killer could also be seen on the soap.

Days of our Lives fans can watch all the drama play out weekday afternoons on NBC.