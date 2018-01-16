‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Pregnancy Shocker As Another Salem Couple Learns They’re Expecting

Days of Our Lives spoilers and rumors suggest that another huge pregnancy shocker may be seen in Salem very soon. As many DOOL fans know, Lani is currently pregnant with Eli’s baby, although JJ believes the unborn child to be his. While Eli doesn’t yet know about Lani’s baby situation, he may soon find himself in a wild and messy paternity disaster.

According to a January 16 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Eli will eventually learn that he is the father of Lani’s child, but that won’t be the most shocking part of the story. Days of Our Lives rumors are running wild with the possibility that Eli’s current girlfriend, Gabi, may also find herself pregnant in the very near future. As DOOL fans watched this week, Eli and Gabi took their relationship to the next level and made love for the first time. However, their night of passion may soon have permanent consequences.

While Gabi is already a loving mother to her daughter, Arianna, whom she shares with Will Horton, being a single mother to yet another child would likely rock her world. To make matters worse, it seems that Gabi will soon find out that Eli not only cheated on her with Lani but that they two are also expecting a child together. While the secret may take some time to be revealed, Days of Our Lives viewers know that nothing stays buried for long in Salem.

In the latest #DAYS, JJ pleads with Lani not to end her pregnancy.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/gDm9bBZAFA — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 16, 2018

In addition to the betrayal that Gabi will feel when she learns that Eli cheated on her, she will also likely be very angry with Lani. Days of Our Lives fans know that Gabi and Lani have history when it comes to the men they love. In the past, Gabi’s boyfriend, JJ Deveraux, cheated on her during a drunken night with Lani. This means Lani has now ruined two of Gabi’s relationships, and it is unlikely that Gabi will let Lani forget about her despicable actions anytime soon.

If the Days of Our Lives baby rumors are true, it seems that fans will have a lot of drama to look forward to in 2018. Be sure to tune in to DOOL weekday afternoons on NBC.