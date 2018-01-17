‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney Talks About Possible Return As Sami Brady

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Sami Brady may be returning to Salem. Actress Alison Sweeney, who has played the character for over 20 years, says that it is a good possibility that DOOL fans will see her on the show again in the future.

According to Jan. 16 report by Soap Hub, Alison Sweeney revealed that she could be interested in returning to Days of our Lives as Sami Brady. Sami, a beloved character by all who watch the NBC soap opera, left town back in 2014 after the death of her husband, EJ DiMera, played by actor James Scott. Although Sami no longer calls Salem her home, she is not out of the picture. In fact, Sweeney has returned two times since saying farewell to DOOL.

Alison Sweeney’s most recent stint as Sami Brady came in late 2017 when the character returned to Salem after Ben Weston revealed that her son, Will Horton, was still alive. Sami had believed Will to be dead for two years, and stopped at nothing to trace the clues that pointed to him being alive. In the end, Days of our Lives viewers watched an epic reunion between Sami and Will before the character left Salem yet again.

Sweeney revealed that her comeback was all due to head writer Ron Carlivati’s fun scripts. Alison says that she believes Days of our Lives had been missing the element of fun coupled with drama and suspense, and when she heard Ron’s idea for her to return and usher Will Horton back to DOOL she was ready to take on the challenge.

As for returning to Days of our Lives again in the future, Alison Sweeney says she would bring Sami Brady back again if the storyline suited her and warranted Sami’s presence. Many viewers have been hoping that all of the hints and clues about EJ DiMera still being alive could be the next big plot that would bring Sami home to Salem. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Days of our Lives fans can watch all of the drama go down in Salem when the soap airs weekday afternoons on NBC.